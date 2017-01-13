McCain admitted in a statement that he passed a 35 page report to the FBI alleging Russia was capable of blackmailing the president-elect and that Donald Trump's team coordinated with the Kremlin to defeat Hillary Clinton:
This admission by McCain should be seen as a glaring confirmation of the fact that this entire mass media campaign directed against the incoming president boils down to a political witchhunt by embittered opponents of Trump's nomination and his announced policies. McCain is an old school neocon globalist cuck, who it should come as no surprise is the nefarious brain behind this most recent mainstream fake news offensive."Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public," McCain said. "Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the director of the FBI. That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue."
Reports surfaced Tuesday night that a foreign contact of McCain's passed along the report detailing alleged compromising information the Russian government has on Trump. That report was published in full by Buzzfeed Tuesday evening, despite being unverified information.
The Arizona senator has done Trump a huge favor however in outting himself. Trump is becoming more and more aware of exactly who his enemies are.
John No-war-hero McCain should fold and disappear.