"Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public," McCain said. "Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the director of the FBI. That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue."



Reports surfaced Tuesday night that a foreign contact of McCain's passed along the report detailing alleged compromising information the Russian government has on Trump. That report was published in full by Buzzfeed Tuesday evening, despite being unverified information.

According to a report just published in the Washington Examiner , none other than Sen. John McCain is the source of the most recent report charging that the government of Russia is holding incriminating info on Donald Trump for blackmail use.McCain admitted in a statement that he passed a 35 page report to the FBI alleging Russia was capable of blackmailing the president-elect and that Donald Trump's team coordinated with the Kremlin to defeat Hillary Clinton:McCain is an old school neocon globalist cuck, who it should come as no surprise is the nefarious brain behind this most recent mainstream fake news offensive.