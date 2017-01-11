© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



Washington should move from viewing Russia as a permanent adversary to a partner at times, Rex Tillerson, nominated to head the State Department under President-elect Donald Trump, said during a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.The nominee for State Department head also advocated a deterrent "stick" when asked about sanctions on Russia."In carrying out the State Department's diplomacy we need a strong deterrent in our hand...it is useful to have a stick in your hand, whether you use it or not it is useful to have."Tillerson noted that while in his view Russia "poses a danger," Washington still needs an "open and frank dialogue" with Moscow.In particular, the former ExxonMobil CEO referred to "thwarting radical Islam" by "defeating ISIS [Islamic State/IS]." Regarding Russian foreign policy, Tillerson noted that Moscow is still "not unpredictable in advancing its own interests.""While Russia seeks respect and relevance on the global stage, its recent activities have disregarded American interests," he claimed.When asked if Russia had a legal claim to Crimea, Tillerson said "no.""It caught me by surprise...as did the coming over the eastern border of Ukraine, the absence of a very firm, forceful response was judged by Russia as a weak response," he said.He stressed that the systems of Washington and Moscow "are starkly different," although again noted that "dialogue is critical."