In a truly remarkable bit of honesty and candor regarding the U.S. national-security establishment, new Senate minority leader Charles Schumer has accused President-elect Trump of "being really dumb."None of the above. According to an article in The Hill, he told Rachel Maddow on her show thatMaddow then asked Schumer what he thought the intelligence community might do to Trump to get back at him.Schumer's response was fascinating and revealing. He responded,In any event, Schumer's point is a good one, even if he is reluctant to clarify it.That might have been because post-JFK presidents just happened to find themselves on the same page as the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA.But another possibility is that the one mentioned by Schumer:Kennedy had come into office as a standard Cold Warrior and as a supporter of the national-security state system, the totalitarian-like apparatus that was grafted onto America's federal governmental system after World War II.After the Bay of Pigs, he vowed to tear the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter them to the winds. He also fired CIA Director Allen Dulles, who, in a rather unusual twist of fate, would later be appointed to the Warren Commission to investigate Kennedy's murder.especially when it proposed Operation Northwoods, which called for fraudulent terrorist attacks to serve as a pretext for invading Cuba,(The latter suggestion caused Kennedy to indignantly leave the meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when the suggestion was made and remark to an aide, "And we call ourselves the human race."The feeling was mutual.One member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff considered the way Kennedy handled the Cuban Missile Crisis to be the biggest defeat in U.S. history and compared the president's actions to Neville Chamberlain's capitulation at Munich in 1938.That's because Kennedy concluded that the Cold War was bunk, that it should be ended, and that the United States could peacefully coexist with the communist world. That's when he delivered his famous Peace Speech at American University, which was broadcast all across the Soviet Union. He had failed to consult with the Pentagon or the CIA in preparing the speech. He also entered into a Nuclear Test Ban Treaty with the Soviets, over the fierce objections of his national-security establishment. He also ordered a partial withdrawal of troops from Vietnam and told close associates that he would order a complete withdrawal after defeating Barry Goldwater in the 1964 election.As far as they were concerned, there could never be peaceful coexistence with the communist world. There was only one way that the Cold War could end — by finishing off the Soviet Union once and for all.Kennedy was fully aware of the danger he faced by taking on such a formidable enemy.One possibility, of course, was a military coup, the same type that the U.S. national-security establishment would initiate in Chile some ten years later to save the country from a democratically elected president who was deemed to be a threat to national security, especially owing to his desire to establish friendly relations with the Soviet Union and Cuba. a movie (I highly recommend it—it stars Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas)The movie was an echo of the warning thathad given to the American people in his 1961 Farewell Address, when heAlso, at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis, JFK's brother Bobby told the Russians that there was a grave danger of a U.S. military takeover if the matter wasn't settled soon.Another possibility, of course, was assassination, thereby elevating to president the vice-president, Lyndon Johnson, who just happened to reject Kennedy's view on the Cold War and who just happened to embrace the Pentagon's and CIA's views on the Cold War. Once he assumed the presidency,Ever since the Kennedy assassination, no president has dared to tangle with the national-security establishment at a fundamental level. Everyone in Washington knows where the real power of the federal government is centered. (See the excellent book National Security and Double Government by Michael Glennon.)Once he assumes the presidency, Donald Trump might be the first president since Kennedy to violate that sacred rule of the national-security establishment. If he does and if he refuses to do what previous presidents have done, it will be interesting to see the outcome. As Sen. 