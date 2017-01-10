The underwater quake hit 67 miles northwest of Kirakira, the capital of the Makira-Ulawa province, at the depth of 28 miles.
Strong M6.4 earthquake hits near Makira, Solomon Islands https://t.co/gjT48FzGAJ #earthquake #SolomonIslandsThe US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) measured the tremor at 6.7 magnitude but said a tsunami was not expected.
— The Watchers (@TheWatchers_) 10 января 2017 г.
The Oceanic island nation is part of the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone. It is a strip of volcanoes and tectonic faults in the Pacific basin and has one of the highest levels of volcanic and seismic activity in the world.