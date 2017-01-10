Strong M6.4 earthquake hits near Makira, Solomon Islands https://t.co/gjT48FzGAJ #earthquake #SolomonIslands



A strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday off the Solomon Islands in South Pacific, the US Geological Survey (USGS) agency warned.The underwater quake hit 67 miles northwest of Kirakira, the capital of the Makira-Ulawa province, at the depth of 28 miles.​The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) measured the tremor at 6.7 magnitude but said a tsunami was not expected.The Oceanic island nation is part of the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone. It is a strip of volcanoes and tectonic faults in the Pacific basin and has one of the highest levels of volcanic and seismic activity in the world.