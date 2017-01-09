The only people "hacking" the US election have been the two political parties. The Democratic Party actively conspired against Bernie Sanders and actively stole thirteen primaries from Bernie Sanders using electronic ballot tampering. The Democratic Party also organized roughly three million dead, duplicate, and illegal alien voters. The Republican Party used various means to repress a million black voters.

- I am deeply offended by the lies being told by the US Government - and more specifically, by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the explicit approval of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and the President - with respect to the Russians "hacking" the US election.r - or in more Nordic terms, the falsification by the Swedish military, in collaboration with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and CIA, of a Russian submarine that never existed, allegedly "invading" Swedish waters.As a CIA spy, I have faked intelligence, lied to government leaders, and managed a modest false flag operation (no one died). This is what CIA does.The most recent DHS-FBI report - and related reports from small companies seeking to curry favor with the Deep State - are absolute crap.In the same year I was the opening speaker for Hackers on Planet Earth. The year before, in 1993, I introduced NSA to hackers — of the 900+ participants in my international conference roughly 60 were from NSA, bussed down from Fort Meade to listen to a panel led by Emanuel Goldstein, founder of 2600.Here are the facts as I understand them, augmented by public statements from Julian Assange, Craig Murray, William Binney, James Bamford, Ray McGovern, Philip Giraldi, and John McAfee - and others who do not wish to be named.There is good news. It is my judgment that WWIII has been averted by a combination of restraint on the part of Vladimir Putin, confident that Donald Trump will make things right (pun intended) once he is in office, and public intelligence. For the first time in history, a sufficiency of retired intelligence professionals and alert citizens have come together to demonstrate with compelling depth that bothFor those who wish to learn more, I offer the three links as starting points.Those wishing to understand how Donald Trump won accidentally, against all odds within a system rigged twelve different ways, are invited to review the two links below.