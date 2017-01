© Fabian Bimmer / Reuters



German politicians have raised concern about thousands of NATO troops and equipment, along with hundreds of tanks, that have been sent to Poland and countries bordering Russia in what has been touted by Washington as "defense against Russian aggression.""It does not help us if tanks will be going up and down on both sides of the border," Brandenburg's leader and SPD party member, Dietmar Woidke, told RBB . "I hope everyone will keep calm.""I believe that despite all the difficulties, we should seek dialogue with Russia," he added on Thursday, warning that relations with Moscow could worsen even further.Germany's ruling CDU party called Woidke's standpoint "strange," with parliamentary faction leader Ingo Senftleben saying the operation "takes place within the framework of the contractual arrangements of NATO and at the explicit request of Poland."NATO's buildup in Europe also came under fire from Germany's Die Linke party. "Tanks do not create peace, anywhere," Christian Görke stressed in a statement, RBB reported.Tobias Pflueger of Die Linke slammed the stationing of US tanks and military equipment in Poland, saying this will trigger an arms race and lead to an "escalation in relations with Russia," Focus Online reported.Crowds of people marched through Bremerhaven on Saturday to protest the deployment and transport of NATO troops and weapons through the city. Hundreds of American tanks, trucks, and other military equipment bound for Poland, said to be theThe protesters marched through the city holding signs and banners reading, "No NATO deployments! End the militaristic march against Russia!" and "Out of NATO.""This is highly preferable to weapons profiteers as against actual peace breaking out, which is their greatest fear," author and journalist David Swanson told RT on Monday.Over the last few days, some 2,800 pieces of military hardware and 4,000 troops have arrived at the port in Bremerhaven. The new forces will first be moved to Poland, where they will take part in military drills at the end of the month. They will later be deployed across seven countries, including the Baltic states, Bulgaria, Romania, and Germany. A headquarters unit will be stationed in Germany.The delivery of US Abrams tanks, Paladin artillery, and Bradley fighting vehicleswhich will now be based on a nine-month rotation."Let me be clear: This is one part of our efforts to deter Russian aggression, ensure the territorial integrity of our allies, and maintain a Europe that is whole, free, prosperous, and at peace," US Air Force Lieutenant General Timothy M. Ray declared on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters.Operation Atlantic Resolve , a large-scale military venture officially touted by Washington as a demonstration of "continued US commitment to the collective security of Europe," began in April of 2014 after Crimea voted to split from coup-stricken Ukraine and rejoin Russia in a referendum.