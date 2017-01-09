Science & Technology
SpaceX delays first Falcon 9 launch since explosion
RT
Mon, 09 Jan 2017 18:29 UTC
Iridium Corporate, whose satellites are being carried on board the Falcon 9, also tweeted about the delay. Ten satellites from Iridium are scheduled to be launched on Falcon 9 rockets by the end of 2017. On September 1 last year the Falcon 9 exploded during its launch in Florida, destroying a $200 million Amos-6 satellite belonging to Israeli company Spacecom.
An investigation found that a failed canister of helium inside one of the rockets' oxygen tanks exploded upon launch. In a statement SpaceX said changes would be made to the canisters' design to prevent future issues. A launch rehearsal was completed without problems on January 5. SpaceX is scheduled to deliver payloads on the Falcon 9 in the coming months, including a delivery to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 8.
- SpaceX delays first Falcon 9 launch since explosion
- Liquid iron - Clenched by iron bands
- US Air Force petitions for laser-based jet fighter weapons
- Spectacular collision of suns will create new star in night sky in 2022
- How getting hit by lightning changed a woman's synesthesia
- NASA: Huge planet hurling comets to their doom in nearby solar system
- Dystopian future now a reality as car-makers install 'emotional' AI's into vehicles
- P-REACT: New technology can detect suspicious behavior and catch criminals in the act
- White House says risk of catastrophic asteroid impact 'real'
- India plans to launch over 100 satellites in single mission
- Study finds potential instability in Atlantic Ocean water circulation system could trigger global cooling
- FRBs: Source found for most mysterious message from the universe
- Astronomers observe new double-ringed galaxy 'unlike anything seen before'
- Washington State's Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Zombie apocalypse could give humans just 100 days to live
- New state of water discovered
- Designer creates anti-surveillance clothing to hide people from facial recognition software
- Exposure to misinformation can enhance memory recall
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Finds Now Made From Space
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- Shallow 4.9 magnitude earthquake recorded at Antirrio, Greece
- Deadly icy snap sweeps across Europe, first deaths of the new year reported (PHOTOS)
- Giant sinkhole swallows two cars in Pennsylvania
- Magnitude 3 earthquake recorded under Teide volcano, Canary Islands
- Video shows massive pileup on slippery Highway 401 near Toronto
- Heavy snowfall claims 2 lives in Greece, causes road closures
- Floods force hundreds of evacuations along northern Nevada mountains
- Update: Floods in south Thailand leave 21 dead with over a million affected
- Lightning bolt kills man in Dowa, Malawi
- Snow and ice covers ground in 49 of 50 states across US
- 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Nunavut, Canada
- Excessive snowfall forecast in some areas of Europe for Jan 8-11, 2017
- Coldest in over 100 years: Moscow breaks records celebrating Christmas with a shiver
- Source of window-rattling boom in Oregon still unknown
- Extraordinary dashcam video captures lightning bolt blasting truck in Russia
- Heavy snowfall, icy weather grip Italy, Greece and Turkey
- Swimmer receives 10 stitches after being bitten by a shark at Merimbula Main Beach, Australia
- Man attacked by shark in Satellite Beach, Florida
- A frigid US: Average temperature 11°F
- Most powerful storm in a decade moves into Northern California; flooding, heavy snow
- Two large meteor fireballs caught on camera in northwestern Russia
- Fireball? Nighttime booms, house shaking, red flash in Louisana skies
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- Alter gene expression and prevent chronic disease with yoga
- Roundup causes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease at very low doses
- Unprecedented number of male soldiers sustain genitourinary injuries as fodder for Middle East wars
- Watch and wait: Why antibiotics may not be the best approach to treating ear infections
- New report calls for increased monitoring of America's drinking water
- First of its kind study shows that food -- not drugs -- cures disease
- The CDC's new quarantine rule poses a serious threat to civil liberties
- US district judge: Doctors can refuse trans patients, women who have had abortions
- Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains why modern wheat is causing so many health problems
- SOTT Focus: A comprehensive review of the many health benefits of smoking Tobacco
- Painkillers are killers: Prescription opioids make chronic pain worse
- The manufactured lie about the 'safety' of Endocrine Disruptors
- Tragedies mount: Vaccine-derived polio viruses are spreading in 'Polio Free India'
- Zinc repairs DNA and reduces oxidative stress
- The serious health problems association with acid reflux drugs
- According to science there are four kinds of drunks
- The dark side of beauty products: Too much makeup can harm skin, brain & kidneys
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Devil's in the Details: Diet Dogma and Fine-Tuning Your Own
- Chop wood & carry water: Everyday activities can be a complete workout
- Miniature brain and skull found inside 16-year-old girl's ovary
- The Worry Solution: Using your mind to turn anxiety to calmness
- The most useful life skills every 20-something should master
- Questioning the consensus: Maybe we can't really measure "implicit bias"
- Is it possible to get narcissists to feel empathy?
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Mystery flying object photographed over east England
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
Quote of the Day
What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.
Recent Comments
Nice work Pierre. Thank you.
"COMMON SCENTS" NAILED IT....................................
The government has failed us on numerous levels. Thanks to the chemical companies that BS'ed the government into believing that GMO crops were...
I think you need to clarify that this is just the short version ... where US agencies have decided they did not like the sovereign government...
indeed.
