Some indicators of Empire dissolution

- Lost regions such as the Middle East



- All wars lost since Vietnam, human and economic costs to the US itself tremendous, beyond imagination.



- Much lower share of the world economy than 40-50 years ago



- Ever deeper income differences known to be harmful to any society.



- About 20% of the people living under the poverty line.



- Ghettoisation, dilapidated cities and infrastructure.



- Loss of hope and positive vision - so much social anger.



- Relatively declining status in the arts and market prices - the Chinese again...



- Loss of credibility and legitimacy in the eyes of the rest of the world - oh, remember the 1950s and 1960s!



- Repeated violations of the UN Charter and international law with the excuse of being "exceptionalist" - standing over and above the law, beyond everybody else.



- By any statistics the most killing country with the most interventions, occupations, regime changes and arms exports to all corners, 600+ military facilities in 130+ countries, special assassination troops in as many, drone warfare and the Global War on Terror that has increased terrorism 80 times since 9/11 2001.

- The soap opera-, reality show-like presidential campaign that documents that while good candidates for the US and the world were available - Jill Stein in particular - the two main competitors should carry names like Pest and Cholera - most people voting on one to avoid the other. But no enthusiasm whatsoever.

- As an Empire, the US has been teaching people and countries lessons over 7 decades. It's consumed itself - because # 1 in a system never learns. It teaches, only. The pupils have tired - in Asia, in the Middle East, in Russia, in Africa and, long ago, in South America.

- Obama - in spite of the good that may be said about him - has been conducting war in more days than any other president in the history of the US- while president Eisenhower in his farewell speech in January 1961 warned that the Military-Industrial Complex could devastate the republic if not brought under tight democratic control.

© AnonNews

The essential future question: How will the US Empire dissolve?

Over the clouds, the skies are always blue...

- The US Empire will be the last - no country or culture in its right mind will try to influence or rule the whole world - and, if so, surely not through full-spectrum dominance and predominantly military means.



- The world crisis will give us some blows - unpredictably and surprisingly - that will re-introduce humility and encourage community. The "I" generation, the blind materialism of eternal growth and materialist greed will vanish. Gandhi will - again - be proved right: "There is enough in the world for everyone's needs but not for everyone's greed."



- We'll see a multi-polar world emerge - a world where citizens will connect ever more and criss-crossing, in which the nation state, nationalism and national party-based parliaments will disappear and a new global democracy will emerge. Co-operative structures all over - a passion for the common good and not for only "me and my good".



- The vertical world order will change to horizontalism spearheaded first of all by the new Silk Road and Silk Belt projects from China through Asia, to the Middle East, the Balkans (Serbia and Greece, not the EU), all of Africa and, eventually, over to South America. Through infrastructure building - fast transport and communication - it will link the new world through cultural and business projects and bring people in touch about cooperation and common building - not split them in warfare and making send thousands of refugees running for asylum.

- Of course the Middle East - freed from the Sykes-Picot policies one hundred years ago (1916) will thrive as a new economic community with all it has in common. Instead of fighting about, say, water resources it will build its own Islamic economies, trade and prosper. Of course, again, they have more in common to build on than what separates them.

- We'll move away from the post-literate, marketing-based and simplifying media and education system that has developed the last 20 or so years with far too much disconnected information, less and less emphasis on comprehensive knowledge and never reaching the level of wisdom.



- The world will harness the best of new connectivity, communicate and collaborate more across all old lines - no more walls! We'll learn and interact on the Internet and tablets, all cell phones will be sold with educational apps - including an app with the basic principles of nonviolence peace-making.

- Will there still be war and violence when I turn 100? Probably yes - like there will be diseases too. But much less - because we have switched balanced.

And if we can't make that change, ask yourself whether we deserve to survive as species.

- The values will change too - Christian values will be there but no longer in its missionary mode but much more in a world that blends Islam's peace philosophy, Buddhism, Hinduism, Daoism, Quakerism and the non-violent, stronger sides of all religions coming together - eucumenism and Gandhian eclecticism. Theocratic states will disappear.

© Raw for Beauty

- The last and obvious need is to replace the repairing evil society with the preventive good society.

© Walt Kelly