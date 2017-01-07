Reporters stated that:
Experts also said that India's current immunisation programme, which involves the use of Oral Polio vaccine (OPV), may also pose the risk of the spread of the disease.They continued:
OPV has a weak or attentuated virus that triggers immune response in children to fight against polio. However, in rare cases when a child excretes the virus, it may multiply in sewage, and undergo mutations which lead to transmission of the disease.Further, the IBT stated:
However, children who were earlier immunised with the trivalent vaccine (which had P1, P2 and P3 strains) may continue excreting P2 strains for at least sometime. There is also a perceived threat that children who have been immunised now may be prone to infection since they did not get P2 strain of vaccine, according to scroll.in.Vaccine-derived Polio: Nothing New
However, this information is nothing new. In 2015, we reported that the oral polio vaccination had been banned in the U.S. since 2000, because too many children who had received the vaccine had subsequently developed vaccine-associated paralytic polio (VAPP), which is a serious side effect of the vaccine.
The World Health Organization (WHO) had known about this for many years, but instead of banning this vaccination as one would have expected them to, they vowed to keep using the vaccine until the wild polio virus has been eradicated.
They stated:
Despite its many advantages, OPV carries the risk of vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis (VAPP) particularly among infants who receive the vaccine for the first time and their contacts. In addition, when polio vaccine coverage is low in the population, this live attenuated vaccine may revert its virulence and transmissibility and pose additional risk for emergence of vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs), which have been associated with outbreaks. Because of these risks, OPV use will be discontinued worldwide once the goal of eradicating all wild poliovirus (WPV transmission) is achieved.And the WHO is not the only organization to know that oral polio vaccines can cause vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis.
The CDC Spills the Beans
In 2012, the CDC wrote a press release titled Update on Vaccine-Derived Polioviruses — Worldwide, April 2011 - June 2012. They wrote:
In 1988, the World Health Assembly resolved to eradicate poliomyelitis worldwide. One of the main tools used in polio eradication efforts has been the live, attenuated oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV). This inexpensive vaccine is administered easily by mouth, makes recent recipients resistant to infection by wild polioviruses (WPVs), and provides long-term protection against paralytic disease through durable humoral immunity.They continued:
Nonetheless, rare cases of vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis can occur both among immunologically normal OPV recipients and their contacts and among persons who are immunodeficient. In addition, vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs) can emerge to cause polio outbreaks in areas with low OPV coverage and can replicate for years in persons who are immunodeficient. (emphasis added)
In 2011, a new outbreak of circulating VDPVs (cVDPVs) was identified in Yemen; a second VDPV isolate, related to a previously reported VDPV isolate, signaled an outbreak in Mozambique; and VDPV circulation re-emerged in Madagascar. An outbreak that began in Somalia in 2008 continued until December 2011. Outbreaks in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) identified in 2005 and 2008, respectively, continued in 2012. Niger experienced a new cVDPV importation from Nigeria in 2011. Twelve newly identified persons in six middle-income countries were found to excrete immunodeficiency-associated VDPVs (iVDPVs), and VDPVs were found among healthy persons and environmental samples in 13 countries. To prevent VDPV emergence and spread, all countries should maintain high vaccination coverage against all three poliovirus serotypes; OPV use will be discontinued worldwide once all WPV transmission is interrupted.Further, they stated that:
VDPVs can cause paralytic polio in humans and have the potential for sustained circulation. VDPVs resemble WPVs biologically and differ from most vaccine-related poliovirus (VRPV) isolates by having genetic properties consistent with prolonged replication or transmission. VDPVs were first identified by sequence analyses of poliovirus isolates. (emphasis added)Subsequently, the CDC recommended that the best way to deal with this problem was to mass vaccinate and stated that:
To prevent VDPV emergence and spread, all countries should maintain high vaccination coverage against all three poliovirus serotypes.For those of you who are unaware, immunodeficiency disorders occur when the body's immune response is reduced or absent. In other words, governments worldwide are actively promoting a vaccine that they know will cause millions of vulnerable, sick and immunodeficient children to develop vaccine-induced polio.
The Tragedies Mount
Despite knowing the facts, both the WHO and the CDC, over the years, have continued to vaccinate tiny children in developing countries with multiple doses of the OPV vaccination. According to the Indian vaccination schedule reproduced by the website Parentree, children in India should receive a total of six doses of the OPV vaccination and four doses of the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) by the age of five years.
This means that, before the tender age of five, each child in India, according to the vaccination schedule set by their government, should receive a whopping TEN doses of various polio vaccinations as required by their government.
This is total madness, especially when you consider that Bill Gates has been stating for years that polio has been eradicated in India.
Parentree stated:
Immunizations are critical to protect babies and children from various illnesses. Here is some basic information on Indian immunizations and schedules, that Indian parents can learn from. Ultimately, your paediatrician is the right resource for you to discuss immunizations for your child.Here is the published vaccination chart that Parentree advertises on their website:
Here is a typical immunization schedule recommended by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics.
This schedule was last updated in August 2008 by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. Our timetable below reflects that update.
Changes made in August 2008:
- The Tetanus vaccine was changed from Td to Tdap, thus adding more pertussis protection
- HPV vaccine has been added to protect girls/women against a common cause of cervical cancer
- Rotavirus vaccine has been added to the list
- IPV has been added to the list
AGE - VACCINES
- Birth - BCG, OPV, Hepatitis B
- 6 weeks - DTP, OPV+IPV, Hepatitis B, Hib, PCV
- 10 weeks - DTP, OPV+IPV, Hib, PCV
- 14 weeks - DTP, OPV+IPV, Hepatitis B, Hib, PCV
- 9 months - Measles
- 1 year - Varicella
- 15 months - MMR, PCV Booster
- 16 months - Hib Booster
- 18 months - DTP Booster, OPV+IPV Booster
- 2 years - Typhoid
- 2 years 1 month - Hepatitis A
- 2 years 7 months - Hepatitis A
- 5 years - DTP Booster, OPV Booster, Typhoid
- 10 years - Tdap, HPV
As expected, this has caused mass devastation throughout India and, in 2012, Dr. Mercola reported that:
A paper published earlier this year in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics should have made headlines around the globe, as it estimated there were 47,500 cases of a polio-like condition linked to children in India receiving repeated doses of oral polio vaccine in 2011 alone. The incidence of non-polio Accute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) in India is now 12 times higher than expected and coincides with huge increases in OPV doses being given to children in the quest to 'eradicate' wild type polio infection and paralysis.Researchers reported:
...while India has been polio-free for a year, there has been a huge increase in non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP). In 2011, there were an extra 47,500 new cases of NPAFP. Clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly, the incidence of NPAFP was directly proportional to doses of oral polio received. Though this data was collected within the polio surveillance system, it was not investigated. The principle of primum-non-nocere [First, do no harm] was violated.He continued by stating:
Another way the public is being misled about India's claims to be polio-free is that live virus polio vaccine is causing vaccine strain polio in an unknown number of children and adults. The problem is that, while the oral vaccine has reined in wild polio, persons recently vaccinated with the live attenuated oral polio vaccine can shed vaccine strain virus in their body fluids for weeks and, in some cases, both the recently vaccinated and close contacts of the recently vaccinated can come down with vaccine strain polio. Poor sanitation, including open sewage in underdeveloped countries, where drinking water is too often also used for bathing and disposal of human waste, can make it easy for vaccine strain polio virus to be transmitted.These were the facts and figures being reported by Dr. Mercola in 2012. However, since his report was written, even more cases have been reported.
In 2014, Health Impact News reported that vaccine induced polio was on the rise. We stated that:
There is a dirty secret in the vaccine business that is very well documented: the live oral polio vaccine can actually spread polio and causes 'non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP).'We also stated that:
Government surveillance data show that while India is set to be tagged as polio-free, it has actually become the nation with the world's highest rate of NPAFP incidence. In the past 13 months, India has reported 53,563 cases of NPAFP at a national rate of 12 per 100,000 children—way above the global benchmark set by WHO of 2 per 100,000.What is the WHO Going to Do?
It appears that the WHO does not care in the slightest that thousands of children are being paralyzed throughout India and the developing world. Once again, in 2015, instead of banning the vaccine worldwide they continued to repeat their mantra.
They stated:
Oral polio vaccine (OPV) contains an attenuated (weakened) vaccine-virus, activating an immune response in the body. When a child is immunized with OPV, the weakened vaccine-virus replicates in the intestine for a limited period, thereby developing immunity by building up antibodies. During this time, the vaccine-virus is also excreted. In areas of inadequate sanitation, this excreted vaccine-virus can spread in the immediate community (and this can offer protection to other children through 'passive' immunization), before eventually dying out.As they had done previously, instead of banning the vaccine once and for all, the WHO can be seen shifting the blame away from the vaccines by stating that, although VDPVs can be caused by the vaccine, the problem was not with the vaccine itself, but due to low coverage.
On rare occasions, if a population is seriously under-immunized, an excreted vaccine-virus can continue to circulate for an extended period of time. The longer it is allowed to survive, the more genetic changes it undergoes. In very rare instances, the vaccine-virus can genetically change into a form that can paralyse - this is what is known as a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV).
It takes a long time for a cVDPV to occur. Generally, the strain will have been allowed to circulate in an un- or under-immunized population for a period of at least 12 months. Circulating VDPVs occur when routine or supplementary immunization activities (SIAs) are poorly conducted and a population is left susceptible to poliovirus, whether from vaccine-derived or wild poliovirus. Hence, the problem is not with the vaccine itself, but low vaccination coverage. If a population is fully immunized, they will be protected against both vaccine-derived and wild polioviruses.
However, reporter Jagannath Chatterjee disagrees. He believes that vaccines alone cannot eradicate polio and in 2015, he reported that:
Activist and physician Anant Phadke and C Sathyamala, epidemiologist who has been working on community health projects in different parts of the country for over 20 years, argued that it is not possible to eradicate polio, a disease primarily of poor sanitation and nutrition, with a vaccine. Polio-like paralysis can also be caused by other factors. DDT and other pesticides, exposure to lead and arsenic, other neurotoxins, injections, and vaccinations can trigger paralysis. Thus a holistic approach was needed to tackle the disease.According to Mr. Chatterjee, polio itself rarely causes paralysis and explained that:
Medical textbooks reveal that exposure to polio viruses rarely results in paralysis. More than 95 per cent of those exposed will show no symptoms at all. Of the rest, many will exhibit symptoms resembling a common cold, a few will suffer temporary lameness, and less than 1 per cent will exhibit permanent paralysis. Exposure to the polio virus is actually the best immunity against viral polio. It offers permanent immunity to more than 99 per cent exposed to it. According to Yash Paul, consultant paediatrician in Jaipur, and other doctors who have spoken on the issue, why an internal virus infects the spine to cause paralysis is yet to be explained and the general conclusion is that those who become permanently paralysed may have some inherent susceptibility that should be investigated.However, the WHO may have other reasons for wishing to use the OPV vaccine throughout the developing world. Last year, Dr. Ngare, informed Health Impact News, that the Kenyan Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) had become concerned about the then, polio vaccination program in Kenya. Their concerns, had only materialized after they had discovered that the tetanus vaccines had been contaminated with the HcG hormone.
He explained that at the time the KCCB informed the government on releasing the final tetanus vaccine report in February 2015, that support for any future vaccination campaigns would be on condition that joint government/KCCB testing took place before, during and post vaccination.
As they were already in the process of negotiating joint testing, they took the liberty of collecting samples from the field from the new shipment brought in for a vaccination campaign planned for the following April, before any immunization had taken place. However, when the KCCB tested a selection of polio vaccines from the field, they discovered that two of the six vaccines tested contained estradiol, a hormone that has the potential to damage the sperm-forming mechanism in the testes.
It is clear that OPV vaccines are causing mass devastation throughout the developing world. Bearing in mind, that the KCCB discovered the OPV vaccines to contain the hormone estradiol, in Kenya, we ask readers to consider, whether or not this could be why children under the age of five years, in India, are being given up to six doses of the OPV and four doses of the IPV, for a disease that, in 2014, Bill Gates stated had been eradicated?
About the author
Christina was born and educated in London, U.K. She received an A Level in Psychology and a BTEC in Learning Disabilities. She has spent many years researching vaccines and adverse reactions. She has an HND in journalism and media and is currently writing for the American Chronicle, the Weekly Blitz and Vaccination Truth on immunization safety and efficacy.