Experts also said that India's current immunisation programme, which involves the use of Oral Polio vaccine (OPV), may also pose the risk of the spread of the disease.

OPV has a weak or attentuated virus that triggers immune response in children to fight against polio. However, in rare cases when a child excretes the virus, it may multiply in sewage, and undergo mutations which lead to transmission of the disease.

However, children who were earlier immunised with the trivalent vaccine (which had P1, P2 and P3 strains) may continue excreting P2 strains for at least sometime. There is also a perceived threat that children who have been immunised now may be prone to infection since they did not get P2 strain of vaccine, according to scroll.in.

Vaccine-derived Polio: Nothing New

Despite its many advantages, OPV carries the risk of vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis (VAPP) particularly among infants who receive the vaccine for the first time and their contacts. In addition, when polio vaccine coverage is low in the population, this live attenuated vaccine may revert its virulence and transmissibility and pose additional risk for emergence of vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs), which have been associated with outbreaks. Because of these risks, OPV use will be discontinued worldwide once the goal of eradicating all wild poliovirus (WPV transmission) is achieved.

The CDC Spills the Beans

In 1988, the World Health Assembly resolved to eradicate poliomyelitis worldwide. One of the main tools used in polio eradication efforts has been the live, attenuated oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV). This inexpensive vaccine is administered easily by mouth, makes recent recipients resistant to infection by wild polioviruses (WPVs), and provides long-term protection against paralytic disease through durable humoral immunity.



Nonetheless, rare cases of vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis can occur both among immunologically normal OPV recipients and their contacts and among persons who are immunodeficient. In addition, vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs) can emerge to cause polio outbreaks in areas with low OPV coverage and can replicate for years in persons who are immunodeficient. (emphasis added)

In 2011, a new outbreak of circulating VDPVs (cVDPVs) was identified in Yemen; a second VDPV isolate, related to a previously reported VDPV isolate, signaled an outbreak in Mozambique; and VDPV circulation re-emerged in Madagascar. An outbreak that began in Somalia in 2008 continued until December 2011. Outbreaks in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) identified in 2005 and 2008, respectively, continued in 2012. Niger experienced a new cVDPV importation from Nigeria in 2011. Twelve newly identified persons in six middle-income countries were found to excrete immunodeficiency-associated VDPVs (iVDPVs), and VDPVs were found among healthy persons and environmental samples in 13 countries. To prevent VDPV emergence and spread, all countries should maintain high vaccination coverage against all three poliovirus serotypes; OPV use will be discontinued worldwide once all WPV transmission is interrupted.

VDPVs can cause paralytic polio in humans and have the potential for sustained circulation. VDPVs resemble WPVs biologically and differ from most vaccine-related poliovirus (VRPV) isolates by having genetic properties consistent with prolonged replication or transmission. VDPVs were first identified by sequence analyses of poliovirus isolates. (emphasis added)

To prevent VDPV emergence and spread, all countries should maintain high vaccination coverage against all three poliovirus serotypes.

The Tragedies Mount

should receive a whopping TEN doses of various polio vaccinations as required by their government

Immunizations are critical to protect babies and children from various illnesses. Here is some basic information on Indian immunizations and schedules, that Indian parents can learn from. Ultimately, your paediatrician is the right resource for you to discuss immunizations for your child.



Here is a typical immunization schedule recommended by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics.



This schedule was last updated in August 2008 by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. Our timetable below reflects that update.



Changes made in August 2008: The Tetanus vaccine was changed from Td to Tdap, thus adding more pertussis protection

HPV vaccine has been added to protect girls/women against a common cause of cervical cancer

Rotavirus vaccine has been added to the list

IPV has been added to the list

Birth - BCG, OPV, Hepatitis B

6 weeks - DTP, OPV+IPV, Hepatitis B, Hib, PCV

10 weeks - DTP, OPV+IPV, Hib, PCV

14 weeks - DTP, OPV+IPV, Hepatitis B, Hib, PCV

9 months - Measles

1 year - Varicella

15 months - MMR, PCV Booster

16 months - Hib Booster

18 months - DTP Booster, OPV+IPV Booster

2 years - Typhoid

2 years 1 month - Hepatitis A

2 years 7 months - Hepatitis A

5 years - DTP Booster, OPV Booster, Typhoid

10 years - Tdap, HPV

Tens of Thousands of Cases of Vaccine-Induced Polio Being Reported

A paper published earlier this year in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics should have made headlines around the globe, as it estimated there were 47,500 cases of a polio-like condition linked to children in India receiving repeated doses of oral polio vaccine in 2011 alone. The incidence of non-polio Accute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) in India is now 12 times higher than expected and coincides with huge increases in OPV doses being given to children in the quest to 'eradicate' wild type polio infection and paralysis.

...while India has been polio-free for a year, there has been a huge increase in non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP). In 2011, there were an extra 47,500 new cases of NPAFP. Clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly, the incidence of NPAFP was directly proportional to doses of oral polio received. Though this data was collected within the polio surveillance system, it was not investigated. The principle of primum-non-nocere [First, do no harm] was violated.

Another way the public is being misled about India's claims to be polio-free is that live virus polio vaccine is causing vaccine strain polio in an unknown number of children and adults. The problem is that, while the oral vaccine has reined in wild polio, persons recently vaccinated with the live attenuated oral polio vaccine can shed vaccine strain virus in their body fluids for weeks and, in some cases, both the recently vaccinated and close contacts of the recently vaccinated can come down with vaccine strain polio. Poor sanitation, including open sewage in underdeveloped countries, where drinking water is too often also used for bathing and disposal of human waste, can make it easy for vaccine strain polio virus to be transmitted.

There is a dirty secret in the vaccine business that is very well documented: the live oral polio vaccine can actually spread polio and causes 'non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP).'

Government surveillance data show that while India is set to be tagged as polio-free, it has actually become the nation with the world's highest rate of NPAFP incidence. In the past 13 months, India has reported 53,563 cases of NPAFP at a national rate of 12 per 100,000 children—way above the global benchmark set by WHO of 2 per 100,000.

What is the WHO Going to Do?

Oral polio vaccine (OPV) contains an attenuated (weakened) vaccine-virus, activating an immune response in the body. When a child is immunized with OPV, the weakened vaccine-virus replicates in the intestine for a limited period, thereby developing immunity by building up antibodies. During this time, the vaccine-virus is also excreted. In areas of inadequate sanitation, this excreted vaccine-virus can spread in the immediate community (and this can offer protection to other children through 'passive' immunization), before eventually dying out.



On rare occasions, if a population is seriously under-immunized, an excreted vaccine-virus can continue to circulate for an extended period of time. The longer it is allowed to survive, the more genetic changes it undergoes. In very rare instances, the vaccine-virus can genetically change into a form that can paralyse - this is what is known as a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV).



It takes a long time for a cVDPV to occur. Generally, the strain will have been allowed to circulate in an un- or under-immunized population for a period of at least 12 months. Circulating VDPVs occur when routine or supplementary immunization activities (SIAs) are poorly conducted and a population is left susceptible to poliovirus, whether from vaccine-derived or wild poliovirus. Hence, the problem is not with the vaccine itself, but low vaccination coverage. If a population is fully immunized, they will be protected against both vaccine-derived and wild polioviruses.

Activist and physician Anant Phadke and C Sathyamala, epidemiologist who has been working on community health projects in different parts of the country for over 20 years, argued that it is not possible to eradicate polio, a disease primarily of poor sanitation and nutrition, with a vaccine. Polio-like paralysis can also be caused by other factors. DDT and other pesticides, exposure to lead and arsenic, other neurotoxins, injections, and vaccinations can trigger paralysis. Thus a holistic approach was needed to tackle the disease.

Medical textbooks reveal that exposure to polio viruses rarely results in paralysis. More than 95 per cent of those exposed will show no symptoms at all. Of the rest, many will exhibit symptoms resembling a common cold, a few will suffer temporary lameness, and less than 1 per cent will exhibit permanent paralysis. Exposure to the polio virus is actually the best immunity against viral polio. It offers permanent immunity to more than 99 per cent exposed to it. According to Yash Paul, consultant paediatrician in Jaipur, and other doctors who have spoken on the issue, why an internal virus infects the spine to cause paralysis is yet to be explained and the general conclusion is that those who become permanently paralysed may have some inherent susceptibility that should be investigated.

