The Podesta story went viral quickly before it was discovered to be false, but it is so funny that I just have to share! It purported that a newly leaked email from Hillary Clinton's Campaign Manager John Podesta is titled "Hillary actions / unpleasant odor."!:"People tell me that Hillary is acting 'like a retard' since her head injury," wrote Podesta on March 22, 2015. "Frankly, considering her normal behavior, I'm surprised anyone noticed! (this is a joke!) Have someone talk to her doctor and see if there's anything he can give her.""Also, I've noticed she's had an 'odor' lately," he continued. "It reminds me of a combination of boiled cabbage, urine and farts. I'm guessing it's either connected to her fall or simply the fact that she rarely bathes.""Outside of encouraging her to take a shower once in a while, I don't know what to do about this. — any suggestions would be appreciated."Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. This time, the fiction sounded so real! Why? BECAUSE most of the stories coming out of WikiLeaks that are REAL are just as Hillarious!While false, this story could have very easily been true! Seriously!These are true:and this one: