The Humane Society suggests the following:

Recommended toys

Active toys

Distraction toys

Comfort toys

CrazyRussianHacker is known on Youtube for his crazy experiments and testing different products.In this latest installment, the hacker, along with his 2 adorable helpers test the latest in dog toys and gadgets.Some of the products tested are a ball launcher, a cooling mat for summer time fun, a light up leash for night walks and bags to take on those walks to pick up after your dog.Please be sure to check out safety ratings on any toys or gadgets you purchase.Avoid or alter any toys that aren't "dog-proof" by removing ribbons, strings, eyes or other parts that could be chewed off and/or ingested.Discard toys that start to break into pieces or are torn.Check labels on stuffed toys to see that they are labeled as safe for children under three years of age and that they don't contain any dangerous fillings.Problem fillings include nutshells and polystyrene beads, but even "safe" stuffings aren't truly digestible.Remember that soft toys are not indestructible, but some are sturdier than others.Soft toys should be machine washable.Hard rubber toys such as Nylabone and Kong-type products come in many shapes and sizes and are fun for chewing and carrying around.For dogs that like tug-of-war and chewing on interesting textures, rope and woven toys are usually available in a "bone" shape with knotted ends.Tennis balls make great dog toys for fetching, but don't stand up to chewing very well.Discard any tennis balls that have been chewed through, as they can pose a choking hazard to your pet.Kong-type toys, especially when filled with broken-up treats*, can keep a puppy or dog busy for hours.If your veterinarian says your dog can eat peanut butter, add some to the crushed-up treats for a tastier (and busier) treat!"Busy-box" or "feeder" toys are large rubber shapes that can be filled with treats .By moving the cube around with their nose, mouth and paws, your dog get to the goodies.Many dogs who tend to eat their food too quickly benefit from being fed through a feeder-style toy.Soft stuffed toys are good for several purposes, but they aren't appropriate for all dogs.Some dogs like to carry around soft toys, so pick one that's small enoughSome dogs want to shake or "kill" their toys, so choose one that's large enough to prevent accidental swallowing and sturdy enough to withstand the dog's attacks.