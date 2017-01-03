The quake centered some 221 km southwest of Nadi at a depth of 15.2 km, the USGS said.Tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the earthquake epicenter, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned.The PTWC stressed that based on available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii and only "parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake" are at risk.Tsunami waves, according to the PTWC, are expected to reach Suva, the capital of the South Pacific island nation of Fiji at 10:45pm GMT.