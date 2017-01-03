You don't have to look far for a sign of the coming apocalypse. Just check the median of Route 22.Terrence Haynes and his wife were driving east on Route 22 Friday when suddenly traffic slowed near the Route 512 exit. At first, it looked like shredded tires scattered all over the road, Haynes said. As they drove closer, it became clear that the black objects were birds."I'm not kidding when I say it was one of the most terrible things I've ever seen," Haynes said Monday.David Godiska of Whitehall came upon a similar scene around 1:45 p.m. while driving east near what he thought was the Fullerton Avenue exit. Traffic slowed suddenly, he said.Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem confirmed that they dispatched a trooper Friday after someone reported the birds. An officer responded to see whether the birds needed to be cleared, but they were not blocking traffic, according to an official who answered the phone in the Bethlehem office. State police counted about 30 birds on the road. No one was injured, police said.State police said it was possible that the birds were hit by a tractor trailer.The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection conducted tests on the dead birds but was unable to determine what made them fall from the sky, the newspaper said.It is not known what type of birds were killed in the Lehigh Valley incident. Witnesses and state police described the birds as small and black. Godiska said the birds were the size of Starlings.