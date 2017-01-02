Science & Technology
Doomsday warning: Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
The Sun
Sun, 01 Jan 2017 17:08 UTC
The new year has only just begun, but according to this conspiracy theory you might want to make the most of it while you can.
We previously reported on claims a new world, known as Planet X or Nibiru, might be on a collision course with Earth.
Well according to one man, there's a whole solar system which is going to crash into ours in 2017 and we've already had the warning signs.
Research scientist David Meade has written a whole book on the phenomenon, called Planet X - The 2017 Arrival.
While many have simply concentrated on the mysterious Nibiru, according to David there are "seven orbiting bodies" winging their way through space towards us.
Apparently no one has seen it properly because it's zooming in at an odd angle, which makes it tricky to pick up.
Some of the planets hidden in this system are bigger than Earth, some smaller than the moon, according to David.
He claims it'll travel towards us from the south, before heading north and then flipping over to the south again.
Not sure you believe this? Well the author suggests we've already seen signs of what's to come.
The research scientist suggests many of the recent natural disasters in the world, such as the earthquake in New Zealand, were caused by what is on its way.
"The evidence to support this is overwhelming," he explained.
"There are 40 volcanoes erupting at the same time on Earth now. Earthquakes have dramatically increased both in number and intensity."
He even sites the super-rich's growing interest in super bunkers as proof of what's to come.
Comment: For a little more perspective: Is life as we know it going to end? The scientific case for Nibiru/Planet X that will not go away
Reader Comments
Lol
Although I had to chuckle after reading the article
I also chuckled at your comment.
So you know what you claim as fact because ?
NASA ?
Dude, they're graphic design magicians only
The early Med civilizations of Crete and then the Phoenicians.....amazing that they built on trade isn't it? And that they kept their numbers low............well, what if they kept their numbers low because that wasn't a choice for them? Were they the survivors of a global catastrophe who survived in the Caucasus ? Was there sterility? Or low birth numbers? Only with the Myceneans do we see expansion. And the last of the Phoenicians, the city of Carthage? And then the collapse as the DARK AGES of Greece settled in for 500 years. Earth gases like the CO2 from the Delphi Oracle? Or worse hydrogen sulfide from a stagnant ocean? Or even deadly CO?
Loss of Earth's magnetic shield? Low solar output?
Even if we survive to write the history of the coming event, I suspect it will serve the interests of the controlling elite rather than be a true history.
"He claims it'll travel towards us from the south, before heading north and then flipping over to the south again. "
Apparently this genius lacks the intellectual ability to understand that while objects traveling through space may be deflected significantly from their trajectory by the gravitational effect of large objects such as stars and planets, they don't reverse direction and "flip" back & forth.