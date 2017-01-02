So far, though, they're only getting crazier. The other day I wrote an article where I pointed out that the way corporate media keeps deliberately marrying the words "election" and "hacking" is probably going to succeed in making people start believing that the Russian government actively hacked voting machines to flip votes from Clinton to Trump. I wasn't aware of this at the time, but a mid-December YouGov poll had already found that half of Clinton voters believed that to be the case, answering "true" when asked if Russian hackers tampered with vote tallies to help Donald Trump. This was before news outlets really started ramping up on that particularly insidious psy-op in response to Obama's new sanctions; AFP recently ran a story where the headline actually called it "vote hacking," so they're getting even bolder now.
seventy percent of the American public that Saddam was involved in the September 11th attacks in order to rally support for the Iraq invasion. The United States government officially made it legal to conduct psy-ops on American citizens in 2012, so they don't even need to worry about WikiLeaks publishing evidence of government insiders colluding with the media to deceive the public; what they are doing is now completely legal. The end of 2016 also saw the dissolution of the board responsible for keeping government surveillance in check and the passage of a new bill to allot funds toward government propaganda, so we can only expect things to get even more Orwellian.
Please do click on the hyperlinks I've provided if you don't believe me, dear reader. These are not crazy conspiracy theories that I'm sharing with you. These are facts.
I don't know what I'm going to do about Trump. I have no idea what role my job will take as the political landscape shifts once he takes office. I do know that I probably won't have much to say about him until he becomes an actual government official on the 20th; until then he's just a boring rich guy with a Twitter account and an aversion to CIA debriefings. I certainly don't feel obligated to hurry up and start bashing him just to appease a bunch of clinically insane Democratic party loyalists. They aren't my people anyway.
funded by the CIA and has consistently been the legacy media's most fanatical propagandist, and when I see headlines there like "As Trump prepares his kissy face for Putin, a glimpse into the dictator's soul," "Vladimir Putin wants a new world order. Why would Donald Trump help him?"and "Trump refuses to face reality about Russia," it becomes pretty clear what Saddam-9/11 association they're trying to shove down the throat of America's consciousness.
Having finally relinquished their absurd hopes of a recount or an electoral coup keeping Trump out of the White House, the ruling elites seem to have made the switch to trying to keep Trump's approval rating as low as possible throughout his first term. If they can damage his reputation sufficiently, particularly during his publicity-intensive first hundred days in office, they can ensure that he won't even be able to defeat a 2020 Republican primary challenger, much less a popular fauxgressive like Elizabeth Warren.
So the neoliberal establishment is working overtime to ensure that when you see Trump's name, you think "Putin", and when you think "Putin", you think "hacked our votes." You will then, like Pavlov's dogs, be conditioned to reflexively associate Trump with an assault on American democracy. Which, not coincidentally, is exactly what the Democratic establishment was guilty of in their presidential primaries. They turn your head away from their political inconvenience, and toward their political convenience.
#TheResistance piggybacking off the motifs of the genuine grassroots revolutionary movement they single-handedly destroyed. If that doesn't make you sick to your stomach, I don't know what would. They're trying to marry the goodwill of Bernie's revolution to the very people that killed it; they're like Norman Bates dressing in his mom's clothes after poisoning her, and just about as convincing.
So they're hammering positive associations with themselves and negative associations with their political opponents into the minds of the American people, in order to shape the public narrative and hopefully bring things back to normal. This whole psywar is dedicated to controlling how Americans think, which is a far more complete and pervasive kind of control than anything an overt dictator could ever hope to achieve.
Comment: "Normal", in the sense of the way that modern liberals think of things.
That is why we must fight on. All this started because the emails showed up what liars they are. Liars can only lie and now they're doubling down. We've got to keep fighting them with facts and outrage because we are right and they are wrong and their lies are driving us toward extinction on so many fronts. They cannot be allowed to control the narrative because their lies point only to a war-torn starving planet of frightened wage slaves being led by the nose into the next environmental disaster. They are so wrong, we are so right, we must fight on.
We don't know what President Trump will look like, or what role he'll play in the fight with the evils and deceit of the American political establishment. We do know exactly what the evils and deceit of the American political establishment look like right now though, and I don't know about you, but that's where I'm gonna start.
You're the ones being hacked, America. Reclaim your minds.