So the neoliberal establishment is working overtime to ensure that when you see Trump's name, you think "Putin", and when you think "Putin", you think "hacked our votes." You will then, like Pavlov's dogs, be conditioned to reflexively associate Trump with an assault on American democracy. Which, not coincidentally, is exactly what the Democratic establishment was guilty of in their presidential primaries. They turn your head away from their political inconvenience, and toward their political convenience.

You're

the ones being hacked, America. Reclaim your minds.