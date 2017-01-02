Believe it or not, posture matters. Just ask chiropractor and speaker Dr. Paula Moore. The health expert specializes in fixing peoples' posture and relays in the video below how a spine out of alignment can contribute to disastrous health problems down the road.
In fact, Dr. Moore suggests that by remedying poor posture, one can experience anti-aging benefits as well as a longer life. An additional benefit is that proper posture is known to improve one's physical appearance.
The movement motivator explains that by stretching one's neck upward, years of trauma which are held in a compressed spine can be released. She says,
"I grew frustrated by the quick fix approach to health I found in my own private practice. I realized I could help more people, more effectively, online. So I left a successful private practice and took my posture tips online in the form of video. I now create tailored exercise programs that help people address the underlying cause of their problems. I feel like I've handed back control and that feels right to me."Several studies indicate that poor posture is responsible - or at least contributes - to concerns, such as a deepening of depression, career problems, constipation, and an increased risk of death and disease. Prevention details the studies and solutions (similar to what Dr. Moore shows below) in this article.
Comment: See also: