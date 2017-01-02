Bulgarian military personnel from the town of Sliven and from the Black Sea city of Bourgas used 17The military began assisting people at 3am on December 31, the Defence Ministry said.In the early hours, land forces members transported a mother with a six-month-old baby to spend the night in the village of Venets.Bulgaria's Interior Ministry, in an update on the road situation at 1pm on December 31, said that the bypass route from Yambol via the village of Kamchiya to Sredets and Bourgas was temporarily closed because of an emergency involving three goods lorries near the village of Sarainsko and five goods lorries near the village of Voynika. Traffic police and fire teams were at the scene, the ministry said.There were restrictions on the movements of lorries of more than 10 tons on all sections of the national road network in the region of Bourgas.By noon, fire department staff had responded to 92 calls, of which 61 involved rescue operations.In Bourgas, the fire department had responded to 30 calls, most involving people in difficulties in the areas of the Aitos and Bourgas municipalities.About 250 people had been evacuated.The Bulgarian Red Cross was providing food and drink and the military would assist in delivering fuels.In the Shoumen region, the Rish pass and sections of the road between Shoumen and Kaolinovo were closed. Roads were being cleaned and the movement of all vehicles of more than 12 tons was banned in the area.In the Varna region, the Provadiya - Dulgopol road was closed to the border with Bourgas region. Also closed were the Suvorovo - Vetrinio road and the Novi Pazar - Vetrino old road.In the Dobrich region, all roads were open with the exception of the Dobrich - Albena road.