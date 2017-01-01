Health & Wellness
'Beverage of choice' on battlefield puts US troops at risk
RT
Fri, 30 Dec 2016 17:18 UTC
Now, service members are being warned to avoid consuming more than 200 milligrams of caffeine every four hours, says Dr Patricia Deuster, director of the Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP) at the Uniformed Service University of Health Sciences (USU).
The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research studied data collected in 2010 during 'Operation Enduring Freedom' and found that nearly 45 percent of deployed service members consumed at least one energy drink per day, with nearly 14 percent admitting to drinking three or more daily.
Aside from concern over the excessive amounts of sugar loaded into energy drinks, and the worrying common ingredient 'taurine' - an amino acid found in animal tissue, Deuster says drinking energy drinks to stay awake during shifts often leads to sleep and performance issues.
"Lack of sleep can impact memory and a service member's ability to pay attention when it matters most," read the release. "Research indicates service members who drank three or more energy drinks each day also had difficulty staying awake during briefings or on guard duty." Deuster is advising troops to add up the caffeine content in every drink they consume throughout the day, including coffee, soda, and energy drinks: "If it's got more than 200 milligrams of caffeine, don't use it."
She also warned female service members to be cautious of the 200 mg limit as "women get a higher concentration [of caffeine], since they tend to be smaller," she said.
Deuster concluded her warning to service members by encouraging them to stick to "good old water" if they're looking for a healthy energy drink substitute.
American energy drink 'Rip It', marketed as a cheap, highly-caffeinated, alternative to the similar 'Redbull' and 'Monster' brands, became a key 'fuel' for deployed troops in the early 2000s. "People would count ammo, how many bottles of water and how many Rip Its they got," said Tim Hsia, an infantry officer who served for six years. He described the beverage as a "mission essential."
A regular 8-ounce serving of Rip It contains 26g of sugar and 100mg of caffeine, plus caffeine-infused guarana seed extract. The drink comes in 15 different flavors and a sugar-free option, and is described on its website as having been "tested on the battlefield."
US Army Ranger Shane Snell estimated at least 99 percent of enlisted men and women had tried Rip It in Iraq, with some, he said, more worried about their energy drink supply than actual food. "If someone served over there and says they didn't at least try a Rip It, they're not being honest with you," said Army Staff Sergeant Matthew Riker, who served in Afghanistan in 2010.
Comment: The booming energy drink business has addicted the military for big profits, compromising both performance and health, keeping soldiers 'healthy and satisfied' (craving and at risk) on taxpayer money.
Side Effects of Rip It Energy Drink
Ingredients of Rip It Energy Drink
Here is the list of the main ingredients:
On the average one serving of Rip It Power energy drink, it gives 130 calories. It contains 66 Grams of sugar per 16 ounces.
- Carbonated water
- High fructose corn syrup
- Taurine
- Citric acid
- Natural flavor
- Sodium citrate
- Inositol - sugar alcohol (also used in explosives manufacturing and as a cutting agent for cocaine, meth, heroin)
- Caffeine
- Sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate (preservatives)
- Salt
- Ascorbic acid (vitamin C)
- Guarana seed extract
- Ester gum
- Pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6)
- Yellow 5
- Folic acid
- Yellow 6
- Cyanocobalamin (bitamin B12)
1) Still too much caffeine
The main side effect of Rip It energy drink is the heavy amount of caffeine which can cause many cardiac issues including rapid palpitation, strokes, heartbeat, etc. The caffeine when taken in without proper medication can cause death in some persons. Also, Caffeine, when taken in excess amounts, can cause a sudden increase in blood pressure, lack of sleep and inability to focus.
2) You may feel tired when the positive effects ends
Caffeine blocks your receptors for neurotransmitters in the brain, which send fatigue signals to the body. Therefore, you feel energetic after consuming the Rip It energy drink, but when the drink is eroded from the system, all of the receptors are flooded with the neurotransmitters, making you sleepy and lethargic.
3) Synthetic Taurine may induce serious addictions
Although taurine is good for the cardiovascular system, But in energy drinks synthetic taurine is used which can be very harmful. Some of the common side effects of synthetic taurine include high blood pressure and even a heart attack. If nothing else, long term use of taurine causes a serious case of dependency.
4) HFCS is really dangerous
First of all, sugar is harmful; secondly, its the worst form of sugar i.e. HFCS. All of the sugar contained in the Rip It energy drink, including the high fructose corn syrup is extremely bad for your body because not only it causes you to be obese and unhealthy, but it also increases the level of "bad" cholesterol, thereby leading to cardiovascular problems.
Sugar is 25 gram per 250 ml, it is not too much but its still not something you should ignore. Unless you go for the sugar-free versions of Rip It energy drinks, you are bound to intake a huge amount of sugar with every sip.
Nausea, flatulence and other gastric problems can be encountered if the user is sensitive to inositol.
5) May affect motor functions if combined with Alcohol
In a recent research, scientists found out that whatever taurine content reaches the brain, it has a sedative effect, that is, it makes you drowsy. As a result, the Rip It energy drink should never be consumed with alcohol because it can easily double the effect, impairing your impulses, motor functions and vision.
Daily use limit:
It is suggested that one should not consume more than three cans of the Rip It energy drink during a single day.
Death News
So far, there have been news about the deaths caused by other energy drinks but no death has been reported by the use of Rip It energy drinks.
Reader Comments
That label says 2 servings per container and on their website there`s also only 16 oz cans, so it`s a double dose every time. Or perhaps they` re making 8oz cans for the army?
The name Rip it? Really? Can't help but think of R.I.P. Well with ingredients like these, it certainly could lead to an early grave!
Good old clean (fluoride free) water is my favorite drink. Imagine a label that lists H2O as sole ingredient. ;)