From the halls of Montezuma to the shores of - EPA? If sending Marines, Navy Seals, and Delta force to the world's trouble spots doesn't work, we could also send the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), or the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).A new report from transparency watchdog group Open the Books documents an explosion in the number of federal agencies with gun-toting, badge-wielding law enforcement divisions. The report, called "The Militarization of America" details the astonishing scope of federal police power.We all understand that the EPA is tasked with enforcing environmental laws. But does it really need a full-blown military-style police force? Congress granted the EPA police powers in 1988, but not with SWAT teams in mind. Even now, the agency says its Criminal Enforcement Program "enforces the nation's laws by investigating cases, collecting evidence, conducting forensic analyses, and providing legal guidance to assist in the prosecution of criminal conduct that threatens people's health and the environment." Well yes, but also by midnight raids with Swat teams and attack dogs, confiscating private property, hauling people off to jail for accidentally spilling a barrel of oil, and other "enforcement" horrors.During the period covered by the Open the Books report, EPA spent over $3 million on military equipment, including guns and ammo, tanks, drones, helicopters, camouflage, night-vision goggles, and other military hardware. And cops - EPA spent $715 million altogether on its Criminal Enforcement Program. APHIS spent even more - $4.77 million on guns, ammo, and military equipment, as well as the salaries and expenses of 140 cops. At EPA, there are almost 200 of these "Special Agents," and the agency estimates that each one costs taxpayers $216,000 per year in salary, travel, equipment, training and other expenses.Or are we becoming an over-policed society, as detailed in Radley Balko's book, The Rise of the Warrior Cop? He chronicles the "proliferation of heavily armed SWAT teams, even in small towns; the use of shock-and-awe tactics to bust small-time bookies; the no-knock raids to recover trace amounts of drugs that often result in the killing of family dogs, if not family members; and in communities where drug treatment programs once were key, the waging of a drug version of counterinsurgency war."These tactics made national news in August when a team of armed federal officials descended on the tiny mining town of Chicken, Alaska. The "Alaska Environmental Crimes Task Force," including EPA and six other agencies, showed up in full body armor and heavily armed to conduct an investigation "to look for possible violations of the Clean Water Act."Over-policing is the inevitable consequence of too many police. I was in a cab recently, pulled over by the U.S. Capitol Police (one of 28 police departments in Washington)Don't get me wrong. I am a law-and-order advocate and understand that the rule of law is among America's most important founding principles.It compromises the core missions of numerous government agencies, sapping budget and personnel. Maybe the EPA and APHIS should focus on a healthy environment, do their important jobs, and if they see criminal behavior, call the police.Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of "Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back." He is a Western Slope native.