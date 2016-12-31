© Daniel Cheong / Caters



Anhas been wandering over the waters of the Gulf. This has invaded all Gulf countries in the past few days, causing travel delays.Cold air over warm water causes evaporation until the point where the air will take no more. At this point, fog forms and if the wind is light, it hangs around as a fog bank.Every night as temperatures drop inland, the fog creeps in. If you are lucky, daytime heat will send it back into the Gulf again.Doha city centre has had only about three hours of clearance daily.The fog has been expanding southwards and lapped into Ras al-Khaimah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Thursday.Traffic delays and some accidents have been the result, along with flight delays as runway visibility dropped to 20 metres.There is every chance that this fog will continue breathing in and out of these Gulf countries until the end of the year.