Shot Description

Amazing footage of a water spout off the coast of Rhoades Island on the southeast of Rhodes City in the Aegean Sea in the Mediterranean Sea, southeast Greece.Three clips of an amazing waterspout forming in the Aegean Sea.Clip 1 Waterspout forming over open water.Clip 2 Extremely close up views of the waterspout as it spins and pans over to a rain bow.Clip 3 Continued tight shots of the waterspout over open water.