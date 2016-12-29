ZimEye.com sources in Gwanda reveal that a yet to be identified middle aged man, was struck by a blow of lightning and died on the spot in Jaunda township this afternoon.According to the sources the showers and clouds immediately cleared after the lightning strike leaving fearful residents superstitious about the circumstances of the little showers and thunder.There is a general superstitious belief in Zimbabwe that a person can send lightning to strike an enemy when they have failed to come to terms. The "magic" wave is said to be commonly manufactured in the area around Chipinge and most parts of Manicaland.