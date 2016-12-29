Originally at DNI, translated by J. FloresDuring the lawsuit, the judge Anna Shilikova questioned former senior officials of Ukraine, who headed the presidential administration, the Prosecutor General, the Interior Ministry and the country's security services. All witnesses stated unequivocally that they regard what took place in Kiev in 2014, as unconstitutional and a coup d'etat.In turn, the former head of the Security Service Alexander Yakimenko said at the trial that all the events on Independence Square were led by US officials.According to witnesses, on Independence square, instructors from Georgia, the Baltic countries and Poland were active. In particular, the former head of Presidential Administration of Ukraine Andriy Klyuyev said that "snipers in the Maidan were organized by individual representatives from Georgia, as were snipers from the Baltic States, we caught some with such weapons."