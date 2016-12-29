Nuland and Pyatt hand out cookies in Kiev, December 2013
Originally at DNI, translated by J. Flores

The Court of Moscow satisfied the claim of the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Volodymyr Oliynyk, and recognized events in Ukraine in 2014 as a coup d'etat.

During the lawsuit, the judge Anna Shilikova questioned former senior officials of Ukraine, who headed the presidential administration, the Prosecutor General, the Interior Ministry and the country's security services. All witnesses stated unequivocally that they regard what took place in Kiev in 2014, as unconstitutional and a coup d'etat.

They claimed the European Union threatened to change power in Ukraine if they refused to sign an agreement with the EU on association. In turn, the former head of the Security Service Alexander Yakimenko said at the trial that all the events on Independence Square were led by US officials.

According to witnesses, on Independence square, instructors from Georgia, the Baltic countries and Poland were active. In particular, the former head of Presidential Administration of Ukraine Andriy Klyuyev said that "snipers in the Maidan were organized by individual representatives from Georgia, as were snipers from the Baltic States, we caught some with such weapons."