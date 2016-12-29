A woman has been bitten on the bottom by a shark while snorkeling off the Western Australian coast on Christmas Eve.The woman did not see the predator which took a bite of her as she glided through the water but did feel it nudge her in the shallow waters.The shark attack occurred a kilometre from the coast in the famous Ningaloo marine park which is known for its shark dives.The woman was swimming in five-metre deep water in the Bundegi Sanctuary Zone when she was bitten but didn't report it immediately.The woman took herself to Exmouth Hospital where she was treated.The Department of Fisheries are aware of the attack.