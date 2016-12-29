© Sputnik/Mikhail Voskresensky

Originally at DNI, translated by J. Flores, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She commented on the announcement of a blockade of Donbass by Ukrainian volunteer battalions .All this speaks volumes about the absence in Ukraine's desire to resolve the conflict in the Donbass region by peaceful means. Announced blockade, if implemented, actually it will be a continuation of those actions, which themselves Ukrainian authorities have taken since 2015 with regard to the southeast of the country ", she said in comments appearing on the official website of the Foreign Ministry.