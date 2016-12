© DR

the regular news media is largely avoiding this high-profile execution

Known

contributions per NATO member state for FY 2014:

Canada: €276,188,610

USA: €1,004,548,996

Iceland: €1,949,620

Norway: €70,213,524

Denmark: €57,175,342

Estonia: €4,561,204

Latvia: €6,270,522

Lithuania: €3,696,888

Poland: €119,439,162

UK: €477,280,482

The Netherlands: €148,178,998

Belgium: €92,248,258

France: €498,052,914

Luxembourg: €6,914,350

Germany: €663,352,902

Portugal: €43,059,398

Spain: €236,716,260

Italy: €395,591,500

Czech Republic: €97,514,814 (!) - of all member states this is the most transparent one when it concerns its NATO funding

Slovenia: €9,974,800

Croatia: €13,901,244

Albania: €3,944,580

Slovakia: €20,534,486

Hungary: €31,669,990

Romania: €47,847,302

Greece: €50,005,486

Bulgaria: €14,721,898

Turkey: €187,286,870

Let's get straight to the point on Christmas eve.Belgian national, Vice President of the Institute of Internal Auditors Luxembourg and NATO Chief Auditor Yves Chandelon was assassinated last week and found dead on Friday December 16, 2016 The death threats that were aimed at Chandelon were, initially amounting to well over €250 billion (in today's currency) all concerning either missing or unaccounted funds, spread over a period of at least 4 decades.Chandelon was known to be a dedicated NATO employee who could not be bribed or extorted. Several such attempts had already failed in the past.In the weeks leading up to his assassination, at the hands of top NATO officials themselves who ordered the job, Chandelon reportedly came in possession of additional dossiers that document supplementary details for the previously assumed €250 billion black hole in NATO's books., who hosts the dubious NATO headquarters in its capital district,The funding and briefing of terror cells in the ME by NATO is similar to the US government's cooperation with the so-called moderate rebels in Libya, Syria and Iraq while the more recent funding of terror cells in Europe by NATO is frighteningly reminiscent of the notorious Gladio campaigns.Chandelon was shot in the head and. The first limited press reports that came out and the initial government statements tried to suggest that Yves Chandelon may simply have committed suicide but this was quickly rejected and refuted by Yves' family and friends,Chandelon's body was found in his car in Bonneville (Andenne), Belgium, with allegedly a pistol in his right hand. The pistol was not one of the 3 registered weapons that he personally owned. That same pistol, however, is now part of a much wider controversy in which well-founded doubts have been raised concerning a suspected high-profile coverup.In contradicting local media reports , the same pistol was found in the glove compartment of Chandelon's car, this would certainly involve at least a second person since Chandelon couldn't have placed it there himself after allegedly shooting himself in the head. This is why also his family doubts the official narrative and will be highly suspicious of the coming autopsy. And rightfully so.Clearly Chandelon had been marked for death by his employer, NATO, and a hitman was hired and sent out to start tailing him, which Chandelon apparently knew about weeks or days before being executed.Another troubling fact in this case is that, as if it merely concerns a local suicide case unworthy of international attention, even though all indications point to murder and even his family knows it and is willing to say so in public, including some of his closest friends.A black out in the US and UK press for instance (who in any other instance would flood the newswires with their flimsy reporting) can, thus, mean only one thing, that their NATO-associated governments are involved in at least the coverup of the facts and the real investigation if not in the assassination itself.It is reported that the autopsy report is to be expected on the 27th of December. That's in just a few days from now. Lets see how they spin it.Total known NATO budget for FY 2014 = €4,582,840,400The actual total NATO budget is only known by the US government and by no other NATO member state at all - regardless of their "weight". The information is mysteriously but intentionally compartmentalized.With the assassination of Yves Chandelon all hopes for a transparent NATO, and fewer wars waged through it, are gone. No one will ever again dare to break the silence on the corruption inside NATO, and their involvement in the illegal killing of millions of innocent people in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.All bets are off!It is being claimed that our estimates for the actual NATO budget are way off and wildly exaggerated. Well ... think again. According to Russian reports the NATO budget stands at 918 billion (per FY 2016). In such case, we were indeed being very conservative. AND in such case the publicly known and admitted NATO budget, as described below, is roughly(€4,582,840,400). No wonder Chandelon was professionally taken care of, and no wonder it is then that the news media are ordered to stand down... or else...Obviously the now mysteriously found "suicide note" is yet another indication that a coverup is taking place.