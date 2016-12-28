© AFP



Twenty-nine Turkish police officers have gone on trial in the port city of Istanbul in connection with the failed coup of July 15.According to Anadolu news agency, the officers went on trial at the gigantic courthouse by Silivri prison outside Istanbul on Tuesday.Of the officers on trial, 24 are under arrest, one on the run and the rest on bail.The first hearings are expected to last until December 30.The officers are charged with refusing to obey orders to protect President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's residence on the night of the coup.Gulen denies the accusation.Lawyer Orhan Cagri Bekar, the head of the July 15 Association that represents the victims of the coup said, "We will make sure the guilty, within the framework of the law, are punished and given the heaviest punishment possible."With some 41,000 coup suspects under arrest in a state of emergency, small-scale trials of suspects have already begun.Since the coup attempt, Ankara has been carrying out a crackdown on those believed to have played a role in the move.The post-coup crackdown has seen over 40,000 people jailed pending trial and more than 100,000 sacked or suspended in the civil service, army, judiciary and other institutions.