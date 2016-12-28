© Via YouTube/SyrianGirlpartisan
A side you will never see from the pro-al-qaeda Western mainstream media. They want you to believe that Aleppo has "fallen". Aleppo hasn't fallen, she has risen like a phoenix! This is a victory as historical as Stalingrad.

We made this video to offer thanks to all those who supported us, to honor the heroes who resisted and validate the Syrian people's right to real freedom from Western-sponsored tyranny.


Source: SyrianGirlpartisan