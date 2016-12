Show Notes

In this edition of Newsbud Spotlight with Sibel & Spiro, Sibel Edmonds covers the recent assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey in Ankara. Edmonds covers the critical timing of the hit, the known facts, the motives and who benefits from this assassination as well as other questionable deaths of high ranking officials on both sides. Join the Newsbud team and get up to speed with the significant geopolitical impact of these recent events.