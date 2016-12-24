© KATEHON.com 2016



The murder of the Russian ambassador, Andrey Karlov, is a true tragedy. But this time it will not spoil Russian-Turkish cooperation. This situation is not the same as last year's killing of our pilots, organized by the Gulenist network.That situation almost destroyed relations between Russia and Turkey.After the vile murder of our ambassador, the Turkish side sent its apologies to the Russian people and government immediately, within minutes. I personally have received condolences from some very influential politicians from Ankara. Both Turkish and Russian sides showed an intention to continue with our rapprochement.The perpetrator of this bloody murder has already been identified as a member of the Gulenist network. On the same day, there was a terrorist attack in Germany organized by ISIS, so I think we are witnessing the agony of the Globalist administration, forced to leave the White house.It was their last attack on our strategic partnership.The reaction of our president, Vladimir Putin, was quite different from the reaction after the downing of our plane as well, because, and he has shown an understanding of the difficult situation of President Erdogan.Therefore, I am absolutely sure that this time the incident will not hurt Russian-Turkish relations. We will continue to elaborate our common strategy over Syria and we will work together in order to organize a stable and peaceful situation in the Middle East.We have lost one of the best men in diplomacy. Our hero, the ambassador Andrey Karlov, who contributed so much to save the relations of our countries, was killed by a coward in a very unmanly way - shot in the back.The organizer will pay a huge price for this assassination. Our strongest and loudest response to this crime will be the continuation of the Russian-Turkish strategic alliance, and the acceleration of the Turkish withdrawal from NATO, and creating a new Eurasian alliance.Nothing will stop our progress in the creation of a multipolar and democratic world order.