The jihadist rebels of Fatah Halab and Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham carried out another heinous massacre prior to leaving the last east Aleppo neighborhoods this past week, an SAA officer from the Republican Guard told Al-Masdar News on Friday.Over 100 hostages from the Syrian Arab Army, mostly young men between the ages of 18-25, were summarily executed by the jihadist rebels prior to their departure from the Sukkari and Bustan Al-Qasr districts of east Aleppo."These massacred soldiers were comprised of men that were captured by the jihadist rebels over a four year span in the Aleppo Governorate; they were unable to smuggle their hostages from the Sukkari School, so they chose to execute them instead," the SAA officer added.The photos above were released by pro-government journalists reporting from eastern Aleppo - the soldiers have not yet been identified.Some reports indicate that a large number of the executed soldiers were beheaded before the jihadist rebels left; this could not be verified by Al-Masdar.The Syrian Arab Army's High Command demanded the release of these soldiers before the jihadists departed from east Aleppo; however, the latter denied having any hostages.