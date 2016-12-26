The jihadist rebels of Fatah Halab and Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham carried out another heinous massacre prior to leaving the last east Aleppo neighborhoods this past week, an SAA officer from the Republican Guard told Al-Masdar News on Friday.
Over 100 hostages from the Syrian Arab Army, mostly young men between the ages of 18-25, were summarily executed by the jihadist rebels prior to their departure from the Sukkari and Bustan Al-Qasr districts of east Aleppo.
"These massacred soldiers were comprised of men that were captured by the jihadist rebels over a four year span in the Aleppo Governorate; they were unable to smuggle their hostages from the Sukkari School, so they chose to execute them instead," the SAA officer added.
Photo of massacred soldiers released by pro-government activists in east Aleppo
The photos above were released by pro-government journalists reporting from eastern Aleppo - the soldiers have not yet been identified.
Some reports indicate that a large number of the executed soldiers were beheaded before the jihadist rebels left; this could not be verified by Al-Masdar.
The Syrian Arab Army's High Command demanded the release of these soldiers before the jihadists departed from east Aleppo; however, the latter denied having any hostages.
Comment:
An eye-opening report from liberated Aleppo about the massacre (warning: disturbing images):
Ziad Fadel reports
:
Over 100 Syrian soldiers who had been taken hostage during the last 4 years were summarily executed by the 2 murdering terrorist groups: Nusra/Alqaeda and Fath Halab. This was confirmed by a Republican Guard officer to Al-Masdar News. The men were between the ages of 18-25 years. When the Syrian Army high command was negotiating with the terrorists over how they would be evacuated, the army insisted as a condition that the soldiers be released. The terrorists averred that they had no such hostages and, when they saw they could not smuggle the hostages out, decided to put them to death instead.
Update (Dec. 25):
The groups behind the massacre have been identified
as U.S.-backed Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zink and Ahrar Al-Sham. One of the victims was videotaped just days before he was executed, being heckled and humiliated by the "rebels".
B**tards, i hope they get whats coming to them real soon.