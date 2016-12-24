© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

On Thursday, the Syrian Army declared the complete liberation of Aleppo from terrorists. It was a cold windy day but thousands of Aleppo residents took to the streets to celebrate the end of five long years of fighting.The victory in Aleppo is strategic and will turn the tide of the Syrian war which broke out in 2011.The fight for Aleppo was waged on the ground but also by diplomats. A special focus was placed on talks between and the United States and the most influential players in the Middle East.​Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his American counterpart John Kerry have had a series of meetings, in attempts to reach a compromise on the situation in Aleppo. Thanks to their efforts, thousands of lives were saved and the rest of the militants in eastern Aleppo surrendered.​Now when the city has been cleared of militants, people continue their celebration in the streets. Music can be heard from everywhere.Another woman, her neighbor, tried to say something but could not keep back her tears, folding her kids to her breast.