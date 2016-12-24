Society's Child
Germany conducting its biggest evacuation during Christmas due to huge British WWII bomb
RT
Fri, 23 Dec 2016 15:38 UTC
The bomb dropped by the British Air Force back in the 1940s was found during construction work, Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper reported, citing a spokesman from the city council.
The evacuation and defusing of the device will take place during Christmas, which falls on the weekend this year. Authorities say the hazardous area has a radius of 1.5km, meaning that about 54,000 people from 32,000 households will have to spend Christmas away from home.
In addition to the people who will be evacuated, there will be brigades of rescue workers, police, firefighters, and volunteers who will spend Christmas defusing the bomb and working in the area.
Up to 2,500 personnel from rescue services, fire brigades, and police will join the operation, Frank Habermaier from the city fire brigade told Augsburger Allgemeine. Among them will be about 750 police officers.
Authorities say the evacuation will be over by Sunday afternoon if everything goes as planned.
But why on Christmas? The Local cited city authorities who said evacuations on work days are very complicated, unlike weekends and holidays, when there is less traffic.
Seventy years after the end of World War II, unexploded bombs still pose a threat, and are found on a regular basis in Germany, as well as in other European countries.
In 2015, about 20,000 people in Cologne were evacuated after a 200-kilogram WWII bomb was discovered during preparations for construction work. The bomb, believed to be of US design, was buried five meters underground, which hindered the task of the bomb disposal squad.
In 2014, German authorities evacuated about 17,000 people in Dortmund after the discovery of an unexploded 1.8-ton aviation bomb. The device dropped by the Allies over the industrial Ruhr region during the war was found when experts analyzed old aerial photos of the area.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people's brains and then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead.
Recent Comments
This is a pretty good article. Will it stop the parade? No. Only a hard rain will do that. And this one (the one ahead) is going to be fucking...
the Queen , PM May and those who voted for Brexit never understood that if they want to leave they better start paying, which is something they...
The hijackers surrendered.
.. The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran
"If your political "-ism" must be prioritized ahead of the needs of living persons, your politics are wrong. It's a delicate matter to question...
