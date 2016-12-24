Antalya, one of the rare year-round sunny spots in Turkey, was taken over by snowfall yesterday and Wednesday,Tourists and locals were surprised by the sudden snowfall that has already paralyzed daily life in other parts of the country.The snowfall particularly affected the higher areas in the city, Kepezüstü district in particular, which is located some 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from central Antalya. Traffic on the road connecting central Antalya to the Korkuteli district also came to a halt due to heavy snowfall, which blanketed the natural and man-made beauties the city boasts, from the ancient city of Thermessos to the forests north of the city, which are situated along the Mediterranean coast.Despite the cold weather, most Antalya residents took the opportunity to take selfies on snow-covered streets while some children, who had never seen snowfall, struggled to build snowmen.Authorities deployed snow-clearing crews on the roads in the higher elevations, while truck drivers were instructed not to travel.The snow's depth reached 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) in the Tahtalı mountain, one of the highest places in Antalya.The weather forecast for today shows that snowfall will be replaced with rain, but the temperatures will fluctuate between 4 to 12 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy weather will make a comeback in Antalya over the weekend, while temperatures will remain under 15 degrees Celsius until Tuesday.