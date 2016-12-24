© Darrin Zammit-Lupi / Reuters



At least 109 passengers have been released from the Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 in Malta, after two hijackers from the pro-Gaddafi group Al Fatah Al Gadida seized control of the plane in Libya.It's understood the plane was making an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli before it was diverted to Malta International Airport. Armed soldiers then surrounded it on the runway.Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat confirmed in a series of tweets the gradual release of the 118 passengers and crew from the plane. It remains unclear at this stage, however, the exact number of people still on board."The pilot reported to the control tower in Tripoli that they were being hijacked, then they lost communication with him," a security official from Mitiga airport in Libya told Reuters. "The pilot tried very hard to have them land at the correct destination but they refused.""Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by," Muscat tweeted earlier on Friday, adding in a second tweet that "security and emergency services [are] coordinating operations."The prime minister also confirmed that there were 111 passengers on board, 82 males, 28 females and one infant, plus seven crew.Airport authorities in Malta described the incident as an "unlawful interference" and, although they confirmed all flights to the airport have been diverted, it appears some "operations" have resumed.Malta's President Marie-Louise Coleiro tweeted to appeal "for everyone to remain calm and follow official updates."Opposition party leader Simon Busuttil, also tweeted about the incident, calling it a "grave concern.""My full cooperation to Govt to protect Malta security and the safety of passengers," he wrote.