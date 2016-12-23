A group of British Generals and military advisors have arrived in Syria to recruit and train the terrorist groups which have withdrawn from Aleppo, a Russian daily reported.The Izvestia newspaper reported that UK Defense Minister Michael Fallon had earlier said that 20 British military instructors have already arrived in Syria to "restore the combat capability of units of the moderate opposition which has retreated from Aleppo".Earlier reports, in October, said that Britain had sent its military experts to Syria before Aleppo's liberation by the Syrian army to train the fresh terrorists for combat, first medical aid and defuse bombs.Based on reports in certain media and the social media pages, the mission of these advisors changed with a change in conditions and their first mission now is to assess the combat capabilities and military equipment of the terrorist groups which have left Aleppo and they are due to determine new strategies for the so-called "moderate" dissidents to unite them under a united military command. The British Generals and officers are now being safeguarded by the air force.The Syrian state television announced on Wednesday that the final phase of the evacuation of the terrorists from Aleppo city had resumed.The implementation of the Aleppo agreement started last Thursday morning, but it was halted for two days due to the violation of the ceasefire agreement by the terrorists on Friday. On Sunday the implementation of Aleppo agreement resumed and again on Tuesday night it was suspended due to the terrorists' lack of commitment to the contents of the agreement.Militants had accepted to release thousands of civilian hostages in the two besieged towns of Fua'a and Kafraya in Northern Idlib province in return for the government's permission to their besieged comrades in Eastern Aleppo to evacuate the city for Idlib. But the militants have blocked the exit of civilians from the two towns repeatedly.Yet, after repeated violations by the terrorists, now the Syrian state TV reports that the final phase of the exit of the last group of about 2,500 terrorists started, meaning that Aleppo city will be fully evacuated from the militants in the coming hours.Several buses which are stationed in Kafraya and Fua'a (in Idlib province) are slated to evacuate a group of other patients and injured people from the two towns in return as per the agreement.