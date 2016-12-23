The Russian Air Force conducted several airstrikes over ISIL's positions West of the Syrian ancient city of Palmyra as the Syrian Army and its allies fended off an offensive by ISIL militants in the vicinity of a strategic airbase in Homs Province.The Russian warplanes attacked the ISIL targets in Western Palmyra as the Syrian Army forces and Hezbollah fighters were fighting off the terrorists attempting to infiltrate the areas near T-4 Military Airport secured by the pro-government forces.The assult by the ISIL militants took place just 5 kilometers East of the T4 Military Airbase and more than 30 kilometers West of the ancient city of PalmyraThe pro-government forces also inflicted significant damage on ISIL's hardware, reportedly destroying 2 tanks and 3 technical vehicles mounted with machine guns.Elsewhere in Homs Province, the Syrian army forces continued their large-scale operations against the terrorists in the Northern and Eastern parts of the province, smashing several bases and killing tens of militants.The Syrian troops targeted the terrorists' gathering centers in the Northern parts of al-Za'feranah village towards Talbiseh in Northern Homs and destroyed a command center of al-Nusra Front (recently renamed to Fatah al-Sham Front) terrorists and inflicted heavy tolls and damage on the militants.Also, the Syrian forces launched an offensive against the terrorists' hideouts in al-Rastan al-Tahtani, Kissin, Tal Do, Abu al-Iz farms and the Eastern parts of Talbiseh, al-Sa'an al-Aswad and Tir Ma'ala in Homs which killed and wounded dozens of militants and blew up their bases.The Syrian army forces also targeted the terrorists' positions and gathering centers in al-Houla district in Northern Homs as well as Borj al-Qa'ie village and killed several militants.In Eastern Homs, the Syrian army units smashed two tanks and several military vehicles of the ISIL terrorists on Alab-al-Tyas road in the Eastern parts of Fourth Station region. They also killed 23 ISIL terrorists in the same region.