© Maksim Blinov/Sputnik



A court in Moscow has sentenced a 21-year old former philosophy student Varvara Karaulova to 4.5 years in a penal colony, finding her guilty of attempting to join the Islamic State terrorist group, which is banned in Russia.The verdict handed down by Moscow District's Military Court on Thursday found the former Moscow State University philosophy student, Varvara Karaulova (AKA Aleksandra Ivanova), guilty of attempting to join the Islamic State terrorist group.Karaulova's lawyers say they will appeal the sentence.Varvara Karaulova went missing in late May of 2015, but was soon found in Turkey, from which she intended to go to Syria to join Islamic State terrorists.Airat, who goes by the name Klaus on the internet, was born in the Russian city of Kazan in Tatarstan.Karaulova was detained by Turkish law enforcement and returned to Russia, where she was questioned, but not charged. The story received a lot of attention in the media and the girl even officially changed her name to Aleksandra Ivanova to evade unwanted publicity.Karaulova's defense team insists that her initial contact with Islamic State had not come as the result of her political or religious beliefs, but, rather, a teenage romance.In December of 2014, Russia passed a law officially designating Islamic State as a terrorist group, which makes having any dealings with them a crime. In addition, two major Russian Muslim unions have issued fatwas denouncing Islamic State as enemies of Islam and calling for all of its members to be punished.