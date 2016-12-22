© Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc. said on Wednesday that government requests for user account data rose 27 percent in the first half of 2016 compared to the second half of last year, with U.S. law enforcement agencies topping the list.Requests for content restriction, the number of items restricted for violating local laws, decreased by 83 percent from the second half of 2015, Facebook said in a blog post.The Paris attacks in November last year elevated the number of content restriction requests.Editing by Shounak Dasgupta