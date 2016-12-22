Neither of the Fresno officers, Raymond Camacho or Robert Chavez, will face any charges for the killing of Dylan Noble — nor will they even lose their jobs. They will simply attend extra training in an effort to prevent them from killing unarmed teenagers in the future.
According to the Fresnobee, Dyer said officers had no ill will or intent when they pulled Noble over. However, Dyer implied that some additional disciplinary action was taken against one or both officers. He said that state law - he cited Penal Code 832.7 - prohibits him from sharing "the specific details of corrective action taken against these officers."
Fresnobee notes that the chief said both Camacho and Chavez remain with the department and will get the additional training that all officers will likely receive, which will include:
- approaching wounded suspects and alternatives to lethal force as the threat to officers and others diminishes;
- reviewing the use of police dogs on potentially armed suspects;
- equipping long guns with slings so officers can more easily transition to less lethal alternatives.
The disturbing body cam footage was made public in July which showed the two officers execute the unarmed teen.
The video shows cops shoot Noble for the sole reason of not being able to see both of his hands. The single hand behind his back was used to justify their summary execution.
Dylan Noble, according to those who knew him, loved everyone, wanted to make people laugh, and thoroughly enjoyed life — until Fresno Police abruptly ended everything on that fateful day of June 25.
"We lost a very unique and beautiful soul," a friend posted following Dylan's untimely death at the hands of police, according to the Daily Beast. "He was never a man who believed in a day without laughter ... He made everyone feel like family ... He's made his mark on this earth by always making people filled with laughter and joy."
Chief Dyer explained that the first three shots into Noble's body were just fine and dandy. However, he did note that Chavez's shotgun blast to the incapacitated Noble, who was bleeding out on the ground, could have been approached differently.
"I recognize that time and distance can become distorted during a stressful incident," Dyer said. "However, it is my belief that after reviewing all of the evidence in this case, that 14 seconds provided sufficient time to the officer to consider and employ other potential alternatives which may have minimized the need for the fourth and final round to be fired."
In spite of the chief acknowledging the brutal tactic of shooting a dying man on the ground, he still justified it.
While the body cameras confirm that Dylan Noble did not show both of his hands, the immediate escalation to deadly force was entirely unwarranted. At no time did Dylan present a weapon, point anything in the direction of the officers, or make any sudden movements to justify being filled with bullet holes.
Even if Noble was in a low spot in his life, he did not seek out the police. They stopped him. Police were supposedly looking for a man carrying a rifle, and it was their mistake that led to Noble's death.
Dylan, who yelled "I f—ing hate my life" before he was immediately shot by police, tested positive for alcohol and had trace amounts of cocaine in his system. His parents claim that he was never suicidal and only reacted in this manner because he was upset about potentially being arrested for drunk driving.
Had officers merely attempted a taser first, Noble would be here today.
Below is a graphic example of how deadly a police officer's fear can be.
This is why governments are banning the public from access to these videos.
WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING
