Russia has been scoring so many wins over the past weeks and months: routing the US and its ISIS-supporting allies in Syria, Trump winning, Rex Tillerson's nomination, Brexit, the Italian vote, the leading candidates in the French elections ... sometimes one has to pinch oneself when reading the morning news - how could it possibly be going so well after so many tough years?Just when we thought it couldn't get any better, along comes another gift: this remarkable spasm of stupidity from the dark side - the neocon-dominated, big media / security state / rotten politician / axis of evil. By picking up this Russia hacking theme and running with it, they are, which they have so artfully woven over the years, and hoodwinked many Americans and Europeans into believing.It is a case of pushing the envelope too far. A congenital liar might successfully sell one whopper after another for a while, but what inevitably happens is that. He begins to lose a sense of perspective, partially believing his own feverish imagination, and then, when he's in a tough spot, he'll tell such a wild one that even those who were taken in previously, will see through it, and begin to question everything the liar has been saying going way back.And this is precisely what is occurring around the world, but with a particular vengeance in the US.Americans who voted for Trump, and many who didn't, most of whom never really gave much thought to Russia, and if they did, were probably taken in by the mainstream media lie that Russia is an agent for evil in the world, can see perfectly well that it is highly unlikely that the Russians had much influence on the election. It is obvious to even casual observer thatThe numbers hurt. A Fox news poll from last Wednesday, hardly an organization sympathetic to Russia, reports thatWhich is another way of saying that they think the accusers are probably lying. Ouch.Unable to provide any evidence for their extraordinary accusation, the old establishment is looking particularly foolish,Meanwhile, the massive pro-Trump media, which is now larger than the old, dying, neocon media, and some big names in the mainstream like Fox's Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, are ridiculing this latest belly-flop by the old guard, while the Trumpster himself is pummeling them on Twitter with sarcasm. Hello brave new world.The liars have marched into a complete debacle, like Napoleon at Waterloo, soldiering on to their ultimate destruction. And Russia is thanking her lucky stars.