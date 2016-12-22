Russian hacking accusation: This remarkable spasm of stupidity is destroying the web of lies about Russia
Charles Bausman
Russia Insider
Mon, 19 Dec 2016 00:00 UTC
Just when we thought it couldn't get any better, along comes another gift: this remarkable spasm of stupidity from the dark side - the neocon-dominated, big media / security state / rotten politician / axis of evil. By picking up this Russia hacking theme and running with it, they are unwittingly destroying their own carefully constructed web of lies about Russia, which they have so artfully woven over the years, and hoodwinked many Americans and Europeans into believing.
It is a case of pushing the envelope too far. A congenital liar might successfully sell one whopper after another for a while, but what inevitably happens is that this only makes the liar careless. He begins to lose a sense of perspective, partially believing his own feverish imagination, and then, when he's in a tough spot, he'll tell such a wild one that even those who were taken in previously, will see through it, and begin to question everything the liar has been saying going way back.
And this is precisely what is occurring around the world, but with a particular vengeance in the US.
Americans who voted for Trump, and many who didn't, most of whom never really gave much thought to Russia, and if they did, were probably taken in by the mainstream media lie that Russia is an agent for evil in the world, can see perfectly well that it is highly unlikely that the Russians had much influence on the election. It is obvious to even casual observer that what in fact turned the tide was the personality of Hillary Clinton, her missteps, and the rot and corruption of the establishment, including the media, which so doggedly tried to push her through.
The numbers hurt. A Fox news poll from last Wednesday, hardly an organization sympathetic to Russia, reports that 59% of Americans don't buy the Russia hacking story. Which is another way of saying that they think the accusers are probably lying. Ouch.
Unable to provide any evidence for their extraordinary accusation, the old establishment is looking particularly foolish, leading many Americans to question a lot of what they have been told by the same people over the years.
Meanwhile, the massive pro-Trump media, which is now larger than the old, dying, neocon media, and some big names in the mainstream like Fox's Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, are ridiculing this latest belly-flop by the old guard, while the Trumpster himself is pummeling them on Twitter with sarcasm. Hello brave new world.
The liars have marched into a complete debacle, like Napoleon at Waterloo, soldiering on to their ultimate destruction. And Russia is thanking her lucky stars.
Reader Comments
This is shaping up to be a hinge point in history. The U.S. is deteriorating on many fronts. Hard to say when tipping points are reached but certain some lie ahead. This is not a country disposed to receiving fresh blows. Think St. Petersburg, 1917, Paris 1788, Rome 420, London 1920. You can fall pretty fast.
Too many more blows and Europe will fall. Folks will start making nice to Moscow. China rules all. Eurasia, here we come.
A bored Boy tending Sheep cried “Wolf!” to get attention. He did it again and people came. A third time and the Boy was ignored. Goodbye flock.
A liar will not be believed, even when telling the truth.