Don't forget Aleppo. Don't forget Syria. Unless our towns are secure, you won't enjoy security. Only death can take me from here. Everyone who is involved in this suffering will pay a price.

Assassination Takes Place Days After US Vowed "Retaliation" Against Russia

"Barack Obama has warned that the US will retaliate for Russian cyberattacks during the presidential election."

"I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections ... we need to take action," Obama said. "And we will - at a time and place of our own choosing.



"Some of it may be explicit and publicised; some of it may not be."

Cyberattack on Russian networks or infrastructure;

Release damaging information about Vladimir Putin;

Target offshore accounts;

Place malware inside Russian espionate networks;

Interfere in Russian politics

Economic sanctions

"But while Mr. Obama vowed on Friday to "send a clear message to Russia" as both a punishment and a deterrent, some of the options were rejected as ineffective, others as too risky. If the choices had been better, one of the aides involved in the debate noted recently, the president would have acted by now.



In all likelihood, an attempted counter "cyber attack" would have ended in further humiliation and isolation for the United States' ruling circles."

it would be difficult to prove

Just days after the liberation of Syria's northern city of Aleppo, Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was gunned down while giving a talk at an art gallery in Turkey's capital of Ankara.The gunman, identified as a former Turkish police officer, flashed the familiar one finger gesture used by terrorist organizations operating in neighboring Syria including by Jabhat Al Nusra and the self-proclaimed "Islamic State" - while shouting, according to the Guardian:The attack coincided with an alleged security incident near America's embassy in Ankara, characterized by the US Embassy as a "shooting," though it may be in reference to the actual assassination.Western newspapers, however, including the Daily Mail, the UK Express, and The Sun attempted to portray the announcement as a separate incident.US President Barack Obama, US policymakers and pundits, as well as US Senators for the past week have vowed "retaliation" against Russia for alleged "hacking" during the 2016 US presidential election.The Guardian in an article published just this week titled, " Barack Obama promises retaliation against Russia over hacking during US election ," would state:In an interview on National Public Radio on Friday morning, the US president said he is waiting for a final report he has ordered into a range of Russian hacking attacks, but promised there would be a response.Articles like the International Business Times' " How Can The US Retaliate Against Russia's Hacking? Here Are 6 Possible Moves ," would list possible forms retaliation could take, including:However, it has been noted by many analysts, including those within the US' own foreign policy circles, thatThe New York Times in an article titled, "Obama Confronts Complexity of Using a Mighty Cyber Arsenal Against Russia ," would note:The assassination - a crime and even an act of war by any account - was apparently carried out by a militant drawn from the ranks of terrorist organizations armed, trained, and funded by the United States and its regional allies, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and even Turkey.. And even if it was proven, it would be difficult to convince the global public that the US would make the jump from very publicly considering benign "cyber attacks" for the past week to assassinating a foreign diplomat.Beyond simply "sending a message" as US policymakers sought to do - it also undermines alleged progress made between Ankara and Moscow regarding the former's role in the ongoing proxy war with Syria. The assassination strains any such progress, even threatening to rollback gains painfully made since Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane over Syria in November of 2015.- has made itself one of the primary suspects behind the brutal killing. Considering the US' role in creating, arming, funding, and directing terrorists across the region for years -Tony Cartalucci, Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine