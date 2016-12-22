Heavily-armed police arrived at the scene, pictured, and began searching for the gunman
Three people have been shot and wounded at an Islamic centre in Zurich, Switzerland.

Local media have reported that three people have been wounded at the religious building in the centre of the city.

There are no details yet as to the severity of the injuries or the motive behind the attack.

Zurich Police said several people had been hurt in the vicinity of the centre but would not release any more details.

It is understood the gunman has fled the scene and authorities have launched a manhunt.


An area surrounding the Islamic Centre was quickly sealed off after this evening's shooting

Zurich police have not yet released any motive for tonight's shooting in the city

Swiss media said police had sealed off the area. The 20 Minuten newspaper said a suspect was on the run after the incident near the main train station in Switzerland's financial capital.

Blick is reporting that the three victims are all adults, although the severity of their injuries is not known.

Police are flooding the scene in an effort to track down the attacker.