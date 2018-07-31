© Unknown

"...we'd been asked by our supporters from outside to do something to inflame the situation...The planning came from outside...On Friday after prayers, a large number of armed men came...they didn't enter the mosque or pray. ...The goal was to attack an army checkpoint and to liquidate these families supportive of the government. There were men, like Haytham al-Hassan, who had weapons including a cleaver. They butchered families....They sent people to announce that 'Shabbiha' had entered the village and slaughtered everyone. I was there. There were no Shabbiha."

"...our eyewitnesses say Sunni rebels took hundreds of Alawite civilians as prisoner," noted Thomson, also writing, "They all insist...rebels from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) corralled around 500 Alawite civilians in a large red-coloured two-storey house..." kept there for 11 days.



"They had long beards, and sometimes you couldn't quite understand what they said. They were not dressed in the normal way," said one survivor, Madlyan Hosin. A second interviewee, Hayat Youseh, said, "...they forced us out of our homes and set fire to them."

Special forces officer Hassan told Steele, "I heard a rebel telling another rebel: 'Kill this one, but not that one'. One rebel asked: 'What do I do about the girls?' The answer came: 'I'm sending a truck to pick them up'. Several were taken and raped, and have not been seen again."



NDF officer Shadi told Steele, "When we got into the village of Balouta I saw a baby's head hanging from a tree. There was a woman's body which had been sliced in half from head to toe and each half was hanging from separate apple trees.'"



SAA soldier Ali told Steele, "We found two mass graves with 140 bodies. They were not shot. They had their throats slit. About 105 people of different ages were kidnapped...Salafists from abroad were behind the attack."

"There were Chechen, Libyan, Saudi, and Afghan terrorists among them....One group was killing people by swords. And the other group was running after those who had been able to escape and killing them by shooting them....They broke into house while people were sleeping and beheaded them. They removed the foetus of a pregnant woman. I lost 42 from my family. Some of them were killed and others arrested (kidnapped)."

"There was slaughter everywhere...The eldest was only 20 years old; he was slaughtered. They were all children. I saw them with my own eyes. They killed fourteen people with a machete. I don't know if these people were Alawites. I don't know why they were slaughtered. They grabbed them by their heads and slaughtered them like sheep."

"The terrorists attacked us, terrorists from Turkey, from Chechnya, and from Arab and other foreign countries. They had tanks and guns, like an army, just like an army. For 73 days we were surrounded in the citadel of Harem. They hit us with all kinds of weapons. We had women and children with us. They showed no mercy. When they caught any of us, they slaughtered him, and then send his head back to us. They killed over 100 people, and kidnapped around 150... children, civilians, soldiers. Until now, we don't know what's happened to them."

"I just talked to someone from #Harem near the Turkish borders. 60 SAA held off 5000 Islamist all coming from #Turkey for 1 year. #Syria



They literally killed 1000s of attackers, until the Turks gave Islamist Grad MLRS and flooded the town with fighters from #Turkey. #Syria



#Kobani, #Kessab and #Harem, cities in #Syria near the Turkish border attacked in the same manner by Islamist coming from #Turkey."

"ISIS is genociding the natives of Harem, throwing their bodies in caves, selling their women and children. This has been going on since 2012, it was first FSA but they were losing. Then Turkey unleashed ISIS. Now ISIS has stepped up the massacre. Turkey is behind this. The West turns a blind eye. Turkey did the same thing all across the border."

The August 28 and September 6 beheadings of Ali al-Sayyed and Abbas Medlej respectively, and the September 20 execution of Mohammad Hamiyeh, all Lebanese soldiers (captured with another 16 other soldiers) by ISIS and al-Nusra.

The October 1 terrorist double-bombings just outside the Ekrima al-Jadida school, killing 33 (mostly children), and injuring 102 (many seriously). Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Ministry denounced the "international community" on the failure "to issue a clear condemnation of the atrocities committed by terrorist organizations in Syria..." [photos]

The relentless stream of mortar and missile attacks on civilian areas which SANA reports have killed 296 civilians and injured 1487 in August and September alone. [see my: The Terrorism We Support in Syria: A First - hand Account of the Use of Mortars against Civilians]

The October 10 ISIS beheading of Iraqi cameraman Raad Mohamed al - Azaoui

The October 13 ISIS execution of Iraqi journalist Mohanad al-Aqidi [disputed by family]

Most recently, the highly suspect car crash death of American-Lebanese journalist, Serena Shim, whose timely "accident" occurred just days after she revealed on air with Press TV that she'd been accused by Turkish intelligence of spying, that she was afraid. Shim had extensively reported on Turkey's role in supporting and funneling terrorists into Syria. [see: The Death of a Reporter]

The murders of non-Westerners—whether in Syria, Palestine or elsewhere—doesn't matter to the media and public, unless it serves an Imperialist or Zionist agenda.