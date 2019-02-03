coincided with a rain of meteorite fragments that injured 1,000 people in the Urals region of Russia

The celestial body that fell, andAccording to the morning news report on a Cuban TV channel from Rodas, Cienfuegos, a region in the center of the country,. One of the eyewitnesses, a fisherman, told the news channel that "about 8pm local time on Wednesday,"."The evidence seems to suggest that it was a fireball or bolide, fragments of rock and metal that enter the atmosphere at high speed" said Marcos Rodriguez, a resident of the region who presented himself as an expert on the phenomenon. A woman also claimed that the explosion shook the roof of her house. According to the news report, specialists were looked for fragments that might have fallen to earth.Today, about 1,000 people were injured when meteorite fragments fell on the Urals region of Russia. The majority of injuries were caused by glass being blow out of buildings by the shockwave, according to the Russian Ministry of the Interior.Translation from the original by Sott.net