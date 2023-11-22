On Wednesday 9th August 2006, Ezeiza airport police arrested an important Israeli diplomat carrying a considerable quantity of explosives. The Zionist representative was en route to Chile and was detained minutes before boarding a plane. Despite his protests, airport police arrested him and informed the Argentine interior ministry of the situation which ordered that the situation be contained.
Firstly, it should be noted that the airport police, all ex-aeronautical military police, were previously under the control of the Defence ministry and military command. Since the 'Four winds' (drugs) scandal however, control of this unit has passed to political functionaries of the Kirchner (Argentine President) government. For various reasons, the unit is experiencing serious problems, among which is the precarious nature of their job security caused by the many failures of their new bosses in the interior ministry of the Kirchner government and the many conflicts between the two.
According to various airport sources, including the members of the airport security unit, a verbal argument erupted between members of the unit and and members of the Kirchner government who wanted to free the Israeli diplomat because there was no precedent for this type of arrest, which included the implication that if anything were to happen as a result of the release of the bomb-laden Israeli diplomat, the blame would fall on the airport security unit.
Towards the invention of a "third attack"
For years, various reporters and independent researchers have been highlighting the false nature of the "attacks" on the Israeli embassy in Argentina and on the headquarters of AMIA (Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, which was "truck-bombed" in July 1994 and the blame placed on Hizb'allah)
For example, the online magazine Libertad de opinion conducted an exclusive investigation into the Israeli embassy truck bombing in Buenos Aires in March 1992 (blamed on 'Islamic Jihad Organization') in which it revealed reports submitted to the Supreme Court by engineers who had studied the scene of the embassy bombing and who asserted that there was in fact no truck-bomb, that the building was destroyed by an implosion from within the building and that a crater was created beforehand to provide evidence for the claim by local Zionist organisations that a truck bomb was the cause.
In May of 1999, the print edition of the same magazine (Libertad de opinion) published another shocking article in which it revealed the clues and questions that led many investigators to dismiss the "Islamic terrorist" hypothesis and to conclude that the previously mentioned AMIA bombing in July 1994 was also the result of an internal implosion, on this occasion caused by the detonation of a box full of explosives that had been sent to the AMIA building by an Israeli community in Cordoba.
We observe that, despite the powerful interests who attempted to silence these issues, the claims of the Libertad de opinion publication have stood the test of time, to the extent that, today, those who were originally accused of the "attack" have been freed due to a lack of evidence, and instead the ex-judge and Zionist Galeano, the ex-president of the DAIA (Delegation of Israeli Associations of Argentina) and the well know Zionist conman and bank robber, Ruben Baraja, are instead being prosecuted, while employee of the Argentine daily paper Pagina/12 and peddler of Zionist lies, Raul Kollman, is also being investigated.
A few weeks after Israel initiated its new aggression against Palestine and Lebanon, the Delegation of Israeli Associations of Argentina (DAIA) and the Wiesenthal Center, again began to proclaim to the press that a "third attack" in Argentina was in preparation. At the same time, the White House and the Pentagon began to announce results of their supposed investigations over the "latent dangers" in the Tri-Frontier area (area where the borders of Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay meet) from the presence of the sizable "Arab Islamic community" there, including the suggestion that "al-Qaeda fighters" were ensconced there.
Comment: The above-mentioned "new aggression against Palestine and Lebanon" would be the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah War.
With the war in the Middle East already begun, and as Red Kalki explained in our analysis of the conflict, a phenomenon, unexpected by Israel, occurred in the form of a unanimous rejection by the European and Latin-American left of organised Zionism. At the same time, South American governments refused to support Israeli terrorist policies, some through conviction and others in order to not appear as allies of colonialism.
In the particular case of Argentina, large-scale demonstrations by the Arab community took place which provoked the anger of local Zionist representatives, to the point that members of the Olmert government sent missives to the DAIA and the AMIA requesting that, in order to show their absolute and unfailing loyalty to Israel, they travel to Israel to personally express their support for the Israeli policy of unbridled genocide.
From all of this, it became clear to the Israelis that their image had passed from that of the victim to the victimiser. They concluded that the peoples of the world no longer looked upon them with pity but with repulsion, and as such, the Israelis are now desperately seeking to find new ways to re-establish their role as that of the victim, a role which has always served them well to justify the mafia-like patronage of the US and the US military invasions of Israel's neighbors.
According to sources, a dramatic "attack" is being planned for South America, in order to neutralise the growing rejection of Zionist barbarity among South American governments. During the recent conflict, no South American government desired to come out in favor of Israel, and likewise, none wanted to openly criticise Hizb'allah. Given the existing conditions in the country and the militant awakening of the Argentine Islamic community, to the rest of the world a "third Islamic terror attack" in Argentina might appear quite credible. There also exists the possibility of such a 'false flag' attack in Chile where another large Palestinian community resides. Either of these two countries appear as likely targets, keeping in mind the recent news of the arrest of the bomb-laden Israeli diplomat en route to Chile.
The arrest of the diplomat set off alarm bells in the Casa Rosada (Argentina's 'White House'). Instead of making the arrest public and demanding explanations from Tel Aviv, the Kirchner government chose to maintain a disconcerting silence and allowed the days to pass. Rafael Eldad, Israeli ambassador to Argentina and self-declared Zionist fanatic who has had, and has, sons in the Israeli military, following instructions from the Israeli government, must surely have intervened in a shameless way in the matter of the arrest of the bomb-laden Israeli diplomat.
What will happen in upcoming months?
This is the important question that Argentine security forces are asking. After the Israeli diplomat debacle, will Tel Aviv call off or push forward with a similar "third attack"?
In the Zionist leadership, we notice something of a tendency towards an absolute loss of control caused by the fact that reality is not conforming to its nefarious plans. In an act of rage and impotence at not having achieved its military aims in Lebanon, in the last few days of the conflict, Israeli war planes dropped tons of bombs on Lebanese houses, hospitals, schools and religious temples, reaffirming in this way the genocidal policies of the Israeli invaders.
At the same time, the Zionist leadership in Argentina shares this irrational hatred and is totally subordinate to the directives of the Israeli government. Given this situation, intelligence analysts from various countries agree that it is very difficult to predict the exact nature of the Zionist plans for Argentina and its neighbors.
We hope that the Argentine government will finally do what must be done - reveal what happened at the airport; provide the complete details of the Israeli diplomat's identity; begin the necessary judicial investigation and demand immediate explanations from the Zionist regime in Israel. The Argentine government must also understand that to continue to cover up such matters, involves clearly forseeable risks to the security of the Argentine people and their country.
We at Red Kalki feel that we have done our duty in informing the citizenry.
Translated from the original by Joe Quinn for Signs of the Times.
Comment: Needless to say, all investigations into Israeli connections into the bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Argentina in 1992, and the bombing of the Jewish Cultural Center in Buenos Aires, two years later, went nowhere. Instead, absurdly, despite zero evidence, Iran/Hezbollah are still 'officially' blamed to this day.