"As a sovereign, Arizona has the inherent power to exclude persons from its territory, subject only to those limitations expressed in the Constitution or constitutionally imposed by Congress."*

"After the adoption of the Constitution there was some doubt about the power of the federal government to control immigration, but no doubt about the power of the states to do so."



*In Texas' current case, there is no relevant constitutional limitation or congressional imposition.

"But there has come to pass, and is with us today, the specter that Arizona and the states that support it predicted: A federal government that does not want to enforce the immigration laws as written and leaves the states' borders unprotected against immigrants whom those laws would exclude. So the issue is a stark one. Are the sovereign states at the mercy of the federal executive's refusal to enforce the nation's immigration laws?"

"Were it admitted, however, that the federal government may feel an equal disposition with the state governments to extend its power beyond the due limits, the latter would still have the advantage in the means of defeating such encroachments."

The adjective "Orwellian" can be overused in our political discourse. But how else to describe a situation in which the federal government abdicates its responsibility to secure the nation's wide-open border and then, when a state steps up to help stanch the bleeding, is told by that same federal government to stop — and, for good measure, that its efforts to help secure the border via a new razor wire barrier will be undone?On Monday, the— with moderate Chief Justice John Roberts and center-right Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining their liberal colleagues —which had requested that the court permit its Border Patrol agents to cut or remove protective razor wire fencing installed by Texas officials along the besieged Rio Grande. The court's ruling is simply astonishing.That is especially true when theas has been the case throughout Joe Biden's disastrous presidency.That both the federal government and the states may wield power as fully sovereign entities within our constitutional order is constitutional law 101.It seems, sadly, thatSubstitute "Arizona" for "Texas," and nothing else has changed today.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reaction was swift and defiant. On Wednesday, Abbott released a statement in which, citing Scalia in Arizona, he lamented howSuch an express constitutional provision, which reflects the sovereign states' inalienable right to self-defense, is necessarily supreme to any single order of the Supreme Court. Texas is therefore constructing new razor wire fencing.the Supreme Court's order more narrowly permitted Border Patrol agents to remove wire; it said nothing whatsoever about Texas officials' ability to construct new wire.even if there were a direct clash between Texas and the Court,unless one erroneously accepts the illogical (and frankly un-American) premise of judicial supremacy, under which Supreme Court rulings represent the definitive and all-encompassing "law of the land," thenTo act as Texas has done is not to invoke the antebellum debate over "nullification" and resuscitate the ghost of John C. Calhoun.a legitimate constitutional concept explained by James Madison inThe mass invasion now transpiring at the U.S. southern border is illegal, immoral and unsustainable. Its scope is truly unprecedented in our history, posing a mortal threat to the nation. God bless Greg Abbott and the great state of Texas, who rightfully cherish their sovereignty and righteously refuse to bend the knee to the most lawless presidential administration in American history.