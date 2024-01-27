"It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law."

The proposal, part of a border bill expected to be released in the coming days,according to a source familiar with the negotiations.If crossings exceed 5,000 daily per week or 8,500 in a single day,The deal, negotiated byhas been crafted as part of a broader spending bill that would provide new security assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.by Senate leadership but necessary to satisfy conservatives in the Republican-led House.but has simultaneously kept the door open to further negotiations. Should the Ukraine package pass the Senate, its fate remains unclear.The conservatives opposed to the Senate border deal have characterized the agreement, the contents of which have been shared with senators in recent days,noting the benchmarks are tied to when U.S. Customs and Border Protection becomes overwhelmed and are intended to approximate the available detention space.Under the deal, asylum claims would be adjudicated in detention or, for those who cannot be detained, such as family units, authorities would accept or reject the asylum claim within six months of apprehension.It can take several years to adjudicate claims under the current system.the source confirmed to the Washington Examiner.to turn away immigrants during the COVID-19 health crisis and that President Joe Biden ended last year.The new powers come with a penalty for repeat offenders, barring immigrants caught attempting to cross the border twice from entering for a year.Biden alluded to that authority in a statement released Friday evening that effectively endorsed the proposed compromise:Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had sown doubts about the fate of the legislation this week given the political headwinds at play. Trump, running for a second term in the White House, opposes the current Senate effort and has urged Republicans to reject anything less than a "perfect" deal.