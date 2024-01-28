On Jan. 16th, Jeff Dai looked up and actually saw one of those waves over the Kerid Crater in Iceland:"I captured this rare image of 'aurora curls," says Dai. "They rippled across the zenith for several minutes."Dai, who is vacationing in Iceland from China, asked Xing-Yu Li of Peking University's Institute of Space Physics and Applied Technology for help in understanding the aurora curls. "Imagine that Earth's magnetic field is like a guitar string," says Li. "In Jeff Dai's picture we are seeing vibrations in that string."In this case, however, energetic particles from space flowed down the rippling geomagnetic field, causing it to glow with auroral light and write the wave across the night sky. It was a very rare sighting, indeed.