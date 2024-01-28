Society's Child
Hezbollah hits several military bases of Israeli regime
Islamic Republic News Agency
Sat, 27 Jan 2024 12:00 UTC
Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Saturday that Hezbollah targeted a military base near the Zionist settlement of Shlomi, setting off sirens there.
Hezbollah also conducted rocket attacks on several more Israeli military bases including Jal Al-Alam.
The resistance movement has been engaged in operations against Israeli positions at Lebanon's border since October 8, a day after the regime unleashed its war on Gaza following Al Aqsa Storm Operation by the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, earlier that day.
Hezbollah has time and again said that its operations targeting the northern parts of the occupied territories are aimed at providing support to the Palestinian resistance fighters battling Israeli forces in Gaza, which is located at the border with the southern parts of the Israeli-occupied land.
French farmers protest against government destruction of the food supply
Comment: This comes amidst comments from the IDF chief that war in Lebanon becoming much more likely. Some analysts state that the war is basically already in play, it's just a matter of when it will escalate.
Footage showing Israeli destruction in Lebanon:
Commentary from Hezbollah on the prospects of war: