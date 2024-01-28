© Reuters



The Lebanese Resistance Movement, Hezbollah, has targeted several military bases of the Zionist regime in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories with rockets.Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Saturday that Hezbollah targeted a military base near the Zionist settlement of Shlomi, setting off sirens there.Hezbollah also conducted rocket attacks on several more Israeli military bases including Jal Al-Alam.The resistance movementfollowing Al Aqsa Storm Operation by the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, earlier that day.Hezbollah has time and again said that its operations targeting the northern parts of the occupied territories are aimed at providing support to the Palestinian resistance fighters battling Israeli forces in Gaza, which is located at the border with the southern parts of the Israeli-occupied land.